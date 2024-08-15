Two men arrested in ACC investigation

| 15/08/2024
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Two men have been arrested by Anti-Corruption Commission investigators. Douglas Anthony Smith (48) of North Sound Estates and Shaun Michael Abshire Scott (24) of George Town have each been charged with three offences: conspiracy to commit fraud on the government, contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act, obtaining property by deception, contrary to the Penal Code, and being concerned in a money laundering arrangement, contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The arrests, which do not appear to be related to the two other ACC cases revealed this summer, followed a “complex and protracted investigation”, according to a release from the ACC.

Both men will appear in court at 10:00am on Tuesday, 27 August 2024. No further information will
be released at this time, the ACC said.

«