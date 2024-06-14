RCIPS runs crisis de-escalation course

Lt. Lowther with RCIPS officers and staff from partner agencies at the Cayman Brac session

(CNS): Retired US Marine Corps veteran Lieutenant Mark Lowther, who has 31 years of police and public safety experience, held a crisis intervention and de-escalation course hosted by the RCIPS last month. Lowther, a professional crisis and hostage negotiator, was invited to conduct training sessions for local police officers and others who deal with vulnerable and at-risk people in their jobs to learn how best to diffuse difficult situations.

Staff from the RCIPS, Customs and Border Control, HM Prison Service, Cayman Airways, the Cayman Islands Regiment, Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the Health Services Authority attended the series of one-day sessions, one of which was conducted in Cayman Brac.

The training focused on identification, understanding and verbal de-escalation of those in crisis, as well as suicide intervention, autism awareness and the lawful powers under the Mental Health Act. There was also input on the Mental Health Court from Community Psychiatric Nurse Dympna Carten.

“De-escalation is an important tool for anyone that comes into contact with someone in crisis,” said Sergeant Jonathan Kern of the RCIPS Training and Development Unit, who helped facilitate the course.

“We want to empower our officers and the community with more skills that will enable them to diffuse a situation. While de-escalation forms a key part of the training for all RCIPS officers, these specialised sessions served to further build on that training, allowing our officers to have a deeper understanding of various situations they may find themselves in,” Kern added.

During the training, Lowther spoke about the degree to which someone’s personal circumstances can influence how they respond to a situation. “Everyone has a story to tell. Let them tell it when you can,” he said.

The RCIPS Training and Development Unit facilitates various forms of training on an ongoing basis for RCIPS staff and frequently extends this to staff from partner agencies so the best tools are available to all those who work together to keep the Cayman Islands safe.