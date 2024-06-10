OfReg appoints Caymanian as interim CEO

Interim OfReg CEO Sonji Myles

(CNS): Sonji Myles has been appointed as the interim chief executive officer of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg). A release about the appointment said that Myles, who has been at the beleaguered institution since its controversial creation, had “experience as well as a proven track record of leadership within the organisation”a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership within the organisation”.

The OfReg board said it was confident in his ability to guide the regulator as the organisation “continues to improve and modernise its operations”. The government has not said where Peter Gough, who has been CEO for more than two years, will be going.

Gough previously held an undefined position in the Portfolio of the Civil Service. CNS has asked officials if he will now return to that rather mysterious previous role, take up a new post or retire. We are awaiting a response.

The board and the OfReg team expressed their gratitude to Gough for his service and wished him all the best in his future endeavours. “He has been an integral part of OfReg for the past two years, contributing meaningfully to the organisation’s growth and success,” Board Chair Samuel Jackson said as he welcomed Myles to the job.

Jackson said that Gough’s replacement was a vital part of the leadership team. “His appointment as interim CEO reflects our confidence in his abilities to lead the office effectively through this transition,” he said. “We are excited about the future of OfReg and remain steadfast in our commitment to the community and industry by ensuring efficient and effective utility regulation.”

Myles said there was much work to be done and that he was looking forward to the challenge of protecting consumers by ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Cayman Islands’ critical national utilities infrastructure.

“We are determined in our remit to encourage investment, innovation and fair competition in all sectors that we regulate, with the dedication and passion that defines OfReg and what we do,” Myles said.