OfReg appoints Caymanian as interim CEO
(CNS): Sonji Myles has been appointed as the interim chief executive officer of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg). A release about the appointment said that Myles, who has been at the beleaguered institution since its controversial creation, had “experience as well as a proven track record of leadership within the organisation”a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership within the organisation”.
The OfReg board said it was confident in his ability to guide the regulator as the organisation “continues to improve and modernise its operations”. The government has not said where Peter Gough, who has been CEO for more than two years, will be going.
Gough previously held an undefined position in the Portfolio of the Civil Service. CNS has asked officials if he will now return to that rather mysterious previous role, take up a new post or retire. We are awaiting a response.
The board and the OfReg team expressed their gratitude to Gough for his service and wished him all the best in his future endeavours. “He has been an integral part of OfReg for the past two years, contributing meaningfully to the organisation’s growth and success,” Board Chair Samuel Jackson said as he welcomed Myles to the job.
Jackson said that Gough’s replacement was a vital part of the leadership team. “His appointment as interim CEO reflects our confidence in his abilities to lead the office effectively through this transition,” he said. “We are excited about the future of OfReg and remain steadfast in our commitment to the community and industry by ensuring efficient and effective utility regulation.”
Myles said there was much work to be done and that he was looking forward to the challenge of protecting consumers by ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Cayman Islands’ critical national utilities infrastructure.
“We are determined in our remit to encourage investment, innovation and fair competition in all sectors that we regulate, with the dedication and passion that defines OfReg and what we do,” Myles said.
Category: Local News
Curious to know how being a Detective Sergeant in the serious crimes division of the RCIPS provides you with the relevant experience to lead OfReg and fix the challenge of protecting consumers against our country’s monopoly service provider for example?
His experience within OfReg seems to relate to Flow/Digicel or ICTA networks; presumably from his experience busting dirty sexting offenders whilst in the RCIPS?
Curious to know how being a Detective Sergeant in the serious crimes division of the RCIPS provides you with the relevant experience to lead OfReg
Lots of experience dealing with crooks?
Sonji Myles seems to have his head screwed on properly, taking steps to fine utilities providers (the first to do so?), and chasing up on consumer rights for many years. Pity there aren’t more like him. It would be nice to finally upgrade from 3G to 5G telecom service for the 3.5x ROW telecom billing we pay. On/mid/off-peak CUC rates would also be helpful. ROW of the world pays >40% less for power during off-peak. Let’s hope he saddles up with his spurs on, to bring us up to parity with the standards expected of a first world jurisdiction.
Another Lodge appointee – doesn’t matter if he’s capable or not! Will that ever stop??
Would OfReg please start doing what they’re supposed to be doing — that is, doing what’s best for the Cayman people — NOT what’s best for CUC and government ministers?
New SUVs for all!
Insiders at Ofreg say Gough was fired by Jackson and his political masters but they don’t know why.
If I had to guess, I’d say it’s because he did an absolute shit job and somehow accomplished less than nothing during his tenure. We will never make any positive moves as a society by putting out-of-touch wealthy old people in positions of power.
Exactly. He proved he was out of touch when he introduced the flawed “New Zealand Model” that decentralized government.
Now ALL of the 50something govt agencies have separate training, HR, accounting staff etc, instead of the once-centralised services.
BILLIONS Wasted by him and his old , and young, sheep, while he twirled around the block
But the “once centralised services” you mention were utter crap 9:32! Maybe you were part of that.
Surely CEO Gough was entrusted with oversight of utilities and fuel regulation for the public, but did he deliver on that performance expectation? Have we already forgotten that less than two weeks ago, CUC announced casually that they hadn’t been factoring population growth or commissioned grid capacity loads and were intending to deliberately breach their license with scheduled rolling consumer blackouts? The OfReg Board convened and released a statement just over a week ago voicing how unacceptable CUC’s stance was, and let’s hope they fired the only weak underwriter in this important chain of trust. If we’re being honest, recent history seems to point at more than one faulty circuit over there. Let’s hope they clean it all up.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2024/06/ofreg-blames-cucs-failings-for-blackout-warnings/
CUC announced casually that they hadn’t been factoring population growth or commissioned grid capacity loads and were intending to deliberately breach their license
Looking for a career as a Fox news writer?
Please can OfReg provide the public with an update on the utility scale solar auction.
It is the path to lower electricity costs for all in Grand Cayman.
Not at the single rate spreads they are buying and reselling power at.
If you are suggesting there is a cheaper option for Grand Cayman than competitively-bid utility-scale solar and storage, then please share.