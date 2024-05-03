Robber makes off with cash register on a bicycle

Captain’s Bakery, West Bay Road

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a tall, slim man with a dark complexion who made off on a bicycle with the cash register from a fast-food restaurant on the West Bay Road in broad daylight on Thursday. The Captain’s Bakery was robbed at gunpoint at around 4:30 in the afternoon by a man wearing a white tank top and blue shorts who “had his head wrapped in a mask”, the RCIPS said.

Police said the robber entered the restaurant and went straight to the restroom. When he came out, he approached the cashier with what appeared to be a silver handgun.

The worker ran away as the man jumped over the counter, stole the cash register with an undisclosed quantity of cash inside, and then made off from the location on a bicycle.

It’s not clear from the police report if the man was masked when he first entered the premises. No shots were fired during the robbery and no one has been arrested, police said.

The stick-up is now under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.