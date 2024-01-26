Man shot in the stomach as gun violence continues

(CNS): Police are investigating yet another case of gun violence after a man was shot in the stomach in the early hours of Friday morning in Finch Drive, West Bay. At around 2:00am the victim was transported in a private vehicle to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where his injuries were reported to police by medical staff. Officers who attended the hospital determined where the incident might have happened and other units were dispatched to Finch Drive, where “evidence of a firearm” was found and undisclosed items were “recovered for forensic analysis”.

Police said that at the hospital, “officers had reason to search a male who attended with the shooting victim”. This resulted in the arrest of the 23-year-old resident of West Bay on suspicion of possession and consumption of cocaine and ganja. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre for processing.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward and anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay CID at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers.