Three guns seized from passenger at ORIA

(CNS): One man has been arrested and is in custody after Customs and Border Control officers seized three guns from him as he arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport on Saturday. The passenger had arrived from Canada with a 9mm semi-automatic rifle, a 9mm pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun in his possession, according to a release from the CBC. No details about the traveller’s nationality or how the weapons were found have been released. CNS has contacted the CBC and is awaiting a response.

Border Control Minister Chris Saunders commended the actions of the officers for recovering the weapons.

“It’s because of their skills and training that they are able to make such finds and continue to protect our borders,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing, the release said.