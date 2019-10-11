Cayman to create military regiment

Premier Alden McLaughlin, Governor Martyn Roper and UK Minister Mark Lancaster inside the RCIPS helicopter hanger

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is taking its first step towards having its own armed defence force, the governor’s office has announced. The revelation that the UK has agreed to help Cayman develop its own military regiment came as Mark Lancaster, UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces, was visiting the jurisdiction. Officials said the step towards a reservist defence unit has been under discussion by Britain and Cayman for some ten months. The aim is yo improve security and disaster management here and in the region.

Speaking at a press briefing at the airport hanger on Friday evening, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the idea of a local reserve force goes back to the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan. He said the 2005 PPM administration, in which he served, had explored the concept based on the regiment in Bermuda, but at that time the UK did not support the idea.

Lancaster, who was also at the conference wrapping up his visit, told the press that he began to see the advantages himself when he came to the region and saw the Montserrat regiment in action. As a result, he proposed the idea should move forward for the Cayman Islands.

Governor Martin Roper confirmed that it would be an armed unit but made up of reservists who would be volunteers. While it would fall under his area of responsibility, he stressed that the aim was to make it a local force in partnership with government. He spoke about the regiment being closely linked to the Corps of Royal Engineers and its main purpose was humanitarian.

“We are not creating an army here,” Roper said.

No budget has yet been identified but the premier said he didn’t think it would necessarily be expensive, as those serving would be part-time and only deployed when disaster was to strike in Cayman or in the region. He said it is unlikely it would have more than five permanent staff, with everyone else being paid a per diem when they were called up.

The senior officials stated that both Cayman and the UK would know more about the details soon after a planned scoping exercise by British civilian and military experts. Representatives from the defence ministry and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office are expected to come here before the end of the year to conduct an operational needs assessment to find out what will be needed to move this project forward.

Once if gets off the ground, it will be the third overseas territories regiment in the region but not the last, as the governor said the Turks and Caicos Islands has also expressed an interest in a similar type of regiment.

In a press release about the announcement. officials said Britain is expected to provide the logistical advice and support in the first instance but will go on to provide operational training and equipment.

“The UK enjoys a close and historical bond with the Cayman Islands and through helping to establish the Islands’ first regiment we are strengthening this relationship even further,” Lancaster said. “We are committed to the safety and security of the Overseas Territories. Having recently worked with regional partners on the response to Hurricane Dorian, we have demonstrated both the depth of that commitment and value we place on our partnerships in the Caribbean.”

Roper described it as an exciting new initiative, which was an example of the strong and enduring Cayman and UK partnership.

“The establishment of the Cayman Regiment will help reinforce hurricane assistance and disaster relief capability in the Cayman Islands as well as the other Overseas Territories and across the region,” Roper stated. “It will also help bolster security more generally and help to develop skills amongst Cayman’s young people and provide a further avenue for the cadets when they reach the age of 18,” he added.

McLaughlin said he was pleased that the UK was now keen to support the initiative.

“Having a specially trained regiment in Cayman would have a positive impact on youth development and leadership on the Islands,” he stated. “It will also give a boost to security and increase our resilience on disaster management and the support we could offer across the wider Caribbean. I am pleased that the UK are keen to support this initiative and we welcome their expertise and involvement,” he added.

