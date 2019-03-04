Air arrivals increase another 5.5%

(CNS): The story of overnight visitors closed anther successful chapter in January with numbers continuing to grow. The Department of Tourism said that air arrivals grew in the first month of the year by more than 5.5%, with more than 41,000 people coming to stay in the Cayman Islands. The increase led to the best January on record and comes on the back of a recording breaking 2018, setting the tone for 2019 and what the sector hopes will be another one for the record books. Cruise visitor numbers also grew to record breaking levels.

More than 271,000 passengers called on George Town on 95 ships, an increase of over 24% and the largest number of passengers to call here in one month since records began — all iwithout any berthing facilities, another signal that calls the costly, controversial project to provide cruise docking facilities into question.

With carnival season approaching and the new Cayman Airways Denver route taking off this month, the department is expecting air arrivals to continue the record growth, as the country prepares for the opening of the newly expanded Owner Roberts International Airport by Prince Charles later this month.

“January’s fantastic performance is an affirmation of the Ministry and Department of Tourism’s

commitment to increasing airlift into the destination,” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell. “With a facility triple the size of the old building, travellers through Owen Roberts International Airport can look forward to a smoother more streamlined experience. We are committed to ensuring this experience is standard for both our air and cruise passengers.”

The boost in visitor numbers was largely from the United States, which increased by almost 8%, with growth coming from New York, as both Cayman Airways and JetBlue increased capacity from the John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Delta Airlines helped fuel an increase of more than 15% in guests from the Southeast. Visitors from Canada also grew to record breaking levels in January, with an increase of more than 5%.

As Cayman Airways launched its new Denver route at the weekend, Tourism Director Rosa Harris said her team was excited about bringing Caymankind to the West Coast.

“With increased flight capacity just in time for the spring and summer travel season, we expect visitation from the West Coast to increase, complementing the steady progress of all our core source markets in January,” she added.

