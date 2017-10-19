‘Beach access for ALL’ campaign launched
(CNS): Local beach access remains a major point of contention on Grand Cayman, despite government efforts to address the legislation surrounding the issue. But now Morne Botes, who successfully campaigned to save Smith Cove from developers last year, has begun a new campaign to focus on the broader problem of beach access for all, including wheelchair users. Former planning minister Kurt Tibbetts steered two bills through parliament in March to ensure public access to the beaches but many landowners are still blocking easements to the waterfront, and the people’s right to access the beach continues to be eroded.
Although Botes is a developer, he describes himself as an activist and genuinely has concerns about the excessive amount of development that has happened on Grand Cayman, believing the beach is a special place they we all should have access to.
A specific example of an area where access has been a problem for a long time is Boggy Sands. Botes told CNS that there were once four beach access points in that picturesque little community of West Bay but now there is only one and the recent impact from tropical Storm Nate has made that access treacherous.
The loss of access is due to landowners who have erected gates and barriers, as they insist that access points which were once public are on their land. The MLA for the constituency of West Bay South, Tara Rivers, has said she is working to address the beach access issue in the district; and MLA of the neighbouring district for West Bay West, McKeeva Bush, told Cayman 27 News that the gates “will be opened”.
But so far the gates along Boggy Sands remain firmly close and many other beach access points around the island remain blocked, with areas of beach also fenced off, making it hard for people to enjoy the waterfront.
Botes told CNS that he is hopeful that, with the right people working on the issue, the new legislation should help improve access in future but that he wants to see current public accesses points honoured and re-opened and new developments forced to create more access points.
He said that he has started the ‘Beach Access for ALL’ campaign and launched a Facebook page so that the community has a focal point where they can discuss the issue and post details of access points that are blocked so that the authorities can be notified and action taken.
Botes is also focusing on wheelchair access to allow those with special needs to enjoy Cayman’s stunning beaches and is promoting the idea of introducing mobile beach access mats.
Visit the ‘Beach Access for ALL’ Facebook page here
Category: Local News
Great idea, and a good cause, but execution and practices are what separates the theoretical good ideas from actual good ideas. The way you present your campaign is just as important as the way you execute it. Ensure that the persons infringing the rights of the public understand the issue instead of attacking them outright. Come to an amicable agreement if possible or if needed get the related government authorities involved (not talking about police in this instance). Try to ensure that the persons or groups involved understand that the laws ensure certain rights to the public on access to the beaches and that they should take precautions to ensure that they are not alienated by beach-goers, (clearly marking their properties and closing off the areas that aren’t part of the beach for their own privacy etc etc)
Just please don’t turn this into something similar to that god-awful “Cayman’s worst parking page”, almost as bad as “IAC!WAMR?” and “CMR” The last thing we need is more Marl Road “news”, civilian vigilante reporting out of anger, and nationalistic sentiments being spread.
Diogenes
Maybe we should block their driveways and see how they like that
Bless you Mr. Botes. Just as we secured Smith’s Cove, and before that the blowholes area in East End we will do it again. These condo owners need to understand we have to have beach access as well as being able to walk the beach. They need to understand that the beach is still ours.
No forethought! This is the way Caymanians do things. Planning plannnng planning!!! You sold it now it’s gone!!!
It is quite common in he UK for a public footpath to be on private land, the land owner cannot block access. I think the same would apply here.
Dart isn’t going to like this.
