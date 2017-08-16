Opposition calls for big boost to seamen’s benefits
(CNS): Kenneth Bryan, the new opposition MLA for George Town Central, and his colleague, the deputy opposition leader and member for Newlands, Alva Suckoo, have filed a private member’s motion in the Legislative Assembly calling on the government to increase seamen’s benefits to $1,000 per month. Bryan said that he is concerned that these elderly members of the community, who were instrumental in shaping the country’s modern-day success, are struggling to meet even their basic needs given the current cost of living and, in particular, the costs of healthcare.
Following on from his first motion calling on government to invest in secure housing for the homeless, Bryan is making it clear from his first motions that he intends to be a champion for the vulnerable during his first term serving as an MLA.
Backed by Suckoo, the motion is simple and calls on government to meet what Bryan said is a campaign promise made by several members of the National Unity administration when they were on the campaign trail. Bryan told CNS that he wants to make sure that these campaign promises to help the vulnerable are not forgotten, especially as government is in the process of setting its next budget which is expected to cover a two-year period.
Bryan said that he believes the increase from the current $550 to $1,000 is not unrealistic as trying to survive on an income of less than $1,000 given the cost of living in Cayman is challenging at best. He added he will argue the case for the increase during the debate which he hopes will take place at the upcoming meeting.
Government has not yet confirmed when it will have its first parliamentary meeting as it is understood that the new ministries have taken some time to organise. A tentative date has been set for 21 August for delivery of the Strategic Policy Statement, which will set out this coalition government’s intentions over the coming administration. While Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that he intends to focus on community and social issues during this administration, it remains to be seen what policies on which the Progressives campaigned will be addressed and which ones will be adopted from those put forward during the campaign by the CDP and the two independents on the government benches.
Kenneth Bryan’s private member’s motion on seamen’s benefits
Category: Local News
They deserve nothing. They left the island and sent money back to support their families. That was their duty. Why should the government pay for them doing their duties. All these seamen had multiple children and, by now, must have grand and great-grandchildren. Why don’t their direct and extended families, many who should now be reaping the benefits of this country support them.
But no. Make government do it. Typical Caymanian mentality. Expect government to do everything and then at the same time complain when government has to collect to pay for these entitlements.
And please stop this crap about seamen built Cayman. Years of going to sea barely advanced this country from the early 1900s to the early 60s. It was a Jamaican refugee called Vassell Johnson and some English men like David Walker who started the financial industry that caused this island to develop rapidly. It was not sea earnings so please stop that stupid feel-good myth.
0
0
I think a generalized approach to a welfare program would be better. Whether it be temporary housing or money, give a certain percentage of a total, fixed amount based on the needs of an individual person/family.
Run people through tests to see if they qualify and if not, kick them off the program.
Give them a certain amount of time to find means of their own (with extensions for special circumstances obviously)
Old or disabled people will be a separate category as they can’t fend for themself
The reason why we have such a problem is because the government is handing out money to able bodied people who simply lack the ambition to do better for themselves.
As mentioned in other comments some of these seamen came back and made a fortune so why should they be entitled to this when there are people who are genuinely on hard times that could use it?
I can agree with giving them some kind of special consideration for their services, but this idea just seems unnecessarily biased.
Everyone falls on hard times, it’s only desperate or lazy people who will take a hand out. Differentiate between the two and act accordingly.
8
1
This is downright unfair seafarers and pensioners alike have bills to pay , both have made contribution to the Islands. I myself worked three gov’t departments all I received is $400 a month I still have to depend on family and friends for help as this is not enough . So when Bryan and his counterparts bring seafarers motion to the house remember there are suffering pensioners who would do well with an increase. However I will hold my breath as I cant phathom where the money will be coming from to facilitate this so called stipend increase. Once again how unfair and unbalanced it would be seafarers stipend to increase to $1000 and poor suffering pensioners receiving a measingly $200 /$400 per month please have a heart and put everybody across the board.
4
2
I wonder if Kenneth will bring anything to the table that isn’t handouts and vote buying? Someone wake me up if that happens. zzzzzzzz
13
0
the usual wonderland nonsense….
all social welfare payments, should be means tested. end of story.
8
1
Someone doesn’t have the experience to have a job…… How could CIG make the school system better, similar to the private schools all MLA’s children attend, if Seaman’s Benefit payments are increased? As well 1975 was 42 years ago….most all seaman would be well above 70 years old and have had many years to scratch out a retirement plan. Were not these Seaman working for money to build homes for them selves and save for the future? SCAM! Does the Seaman Benefit count include operators of single engine canoes run to and from Jamaica? Why do the people responsible for “Cayman’s Modern Day Success” get $6000.00 a year in hand outs and crime dodging MLA’s get $125,000.00 are year…plus BENEFITS?
5
0
How are the seamen more important than the farmers or whoever? How did they get this special deal. Shouldn’t they be in the same boat with everyone else?
25
5
2;05pm, years ago the govt. did not have any money, it was no off shore banks, tourists etc., the seamen went to work on foreign flag ships and they sent their wages (money) home,, and that money kept the Government, going from the duties from the seamen bought land, built houses, started business, etc. that also provided the men that stayed home with work for carpenters.masons, electricians/plumbers.and farmers etc. Even the waiver to enter the U.S.A.in your passports was put in place for the Seamen and enjoyed by all until today.
5
2
what, no dragons in this fairy tale???
0
0
Something is wrong with a system where the supply of seamen seems to keep on growing despite the fact that very few men have left here and gone to sea since the early 1970s. Fraud is occurring big time.
44
2
1;37, agreed, a lot of men getting the seamen benefits are not seamen and plenty are Johnneys come lately that came here and got status that did not send no money when or if they went to sea (some did not even go to sea) also some are marrying young foreign women that geting it. The Government needs to go by the rules for the Seamen and stop those people from getting the benefits. All Seamen should have ships discharges and if they don’t, then should have six (6) seamen sign saying that they sailed to sea with them, and immigeration should check when these johnneys come lately got Caymanian Status, for one of the rules says you had to be a seaman for 3 years or more, Caymanian living in the Caymanian Islands and the wife had to be married to the Seaman during the seafaring years. The TRUE SEAMEN deserves to get the seamen benefits all the way. and its time to raise it up to 1,000. 00 PM.
6
0
What you talkin about!? I went to sea on Sunday and had a very good time at Rum Point. Now pay me my benefits!
7
2
How about we cut the “fat cat” salaries, perks, honourable for life titles, royal gong back scratching, and double dip pensioning of our MLAs? Wouldn’t that be nice.
33
1
Does anyone in Government maintain a list of the number of seamen and their ages? What is the age of the youngest seaman? As they are being paid out of the public purse the public have a right to know for how long payments needs to be made.
37
0
You could try making a FOI request
4
0
What do you intend for the young widows of these elderly ex seamen? Will they be able to take advantage of these extended benefits, even if they are back in their home countries?
22
1
This is all fine, but can government afford this? Yes we have some seamen that can really do with it but there are several there, that really don’t need it, they know who they are. Yes they went to sea and did their time but returned and made a good living for themselves and receives pensions for the shipping company.
This sounds good but, I do hope that it is well investigated before government goes on another spending spree. Where is the money coming from to pay or what other department will suffer in order for this to happen, or what tax increase can be expected. I say cut MLA’s pay by 40-50% then do it. ):
21
1
12:53 pm, you are wrong about the seamen getting pension ,only a very few that got the chance to sail on U.S. flap ships got any pension, all the rest including National Bulk Carriers did not get any pension and the Government did not see to it that they got pension.
2
0
The government’s biggest spending spree is funding for the prisons which are overcrowded with serious criminals!
0
0
Good move Kenneth!
8
33
Just say no to handouts!
31
5
I have no problem increasing assistance to men who sent to sea PRIOR to 1975. After that there was alternative employment and their employer would have likely had a pension plan. I am not in favour of providing assistance to seamen after that date. Neither to a young (2nd) spouse who was not involved prior to to that date.
All assistance MUST have proper rules so that they end when they should.
44
1
11:26, the rules now says that the Seamen that worked at sea had to be prior to 1984,to get the benefits, i would agree to it being Prior to 1980, for in the 1980’s thing started to change in these Islands. and the young second wife should NOT get the benefits.
4
0
Whenever I read these stories, which are being used as a PR tool, I can’t help see the words “convicted drug supplier jailbird” before every reference to “Kenneth Bryan”.
30
6
18 ya and 1 na , pasted anonymously , but just got to make sure that the right person who you said, receive it . And not given as another hand out to who are not entitled to get it .
7
1
This is purely political vote buying, people.
How about these two Opposition MLAs seek a solution to reduce the cost of living here for everyone across the board???? That would be more reasonable than funnelling millions more into this social welfare programme.
37
4
I agree. Although some may argue it is your own responsibility to plan for the future, a lot of these seamen back in the day wouldn’t have had the funds available to cover both day to day living costs and savings in the long term. Formal and structured pension plans would not have been available like they are today. Whilst I also believe that it is up to the family to look after their elderly family members the sad truth is that not all are willing or able to support them financially. Many were able to invest in property and businesses or continue work in other trades to secure income after retirement age but in today’s economy that still isn’t enough to survive. As Kenneth mentioned, the seaman are an integral part of our history and helped support the Cayman Islands before it became the financial hub/tourist destination it is today so it is deserving that they are in turn looked after.
10
6
We’re all descendents of semen
2
0
All good what about the pensioners receiving $200 /$400 a month what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. A lot of us are also suffering. I receive only $425 per month seafarer receives $550 per month. Pensioners has made a major contribution to the development of the Islands. So I would urge MLAS to motion for low paying pensioners.
21
1