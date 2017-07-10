Captain crashes boat into ironshore

(CNS): Several people were injured and a pleasure boat was extensively damaged Saturday night when the charter vessel’s captain slammed it into the ironshore. The RCIPS Joint Marine Unit is now investigating what happened when the Mary Girl ran aground from the North Sound near Vista Del Mar. Police officers responded to the report around 9:30pm with the assistance of the police helicopter. The four people on board, including the captain, were all hurt, though no one suffered life-threatening injuries. However, the captain, who received facial injuries, has been flown off island for surgery. The other three were treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town and have since been released

Anyone with information is asked to call the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710. Anonymous tips can be made to the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

