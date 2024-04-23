West Bay men arrested for illegal gun after police chase

(CNS): Police have arrested two men from West Bay following a pursuit along the West Bay Road and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway yesterday evening, during which, the officers said, the men threw a handgun and a loaded magazine out of their car window during the chase. An RCIPS release said that around 8pm on Monday, armed officers on proactive patrols along the West Bay Road, south of the Public Beach, came across a white Toyota Mark II vehicle with two people inside behaving suspiciously.

After seeing the police, the driver sped off in the direction of the West Bay Road and the ETH roundabout. Using lights and sirens, the armed officers signalled the vehicle to stop, but it continued driving in what was said to be an unsafe manner along the highway until it crashed into another vehicle at the Lime Tree Bay roundabout. However, the vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

As the Toyota continued onto West Bay Road, the officers saw the “occupants ejecting objects from the vehicle” as they drove towards West Bay. Police eventually managed to stop the car on Town Hall Road, where the two men, aged 24 and 30, were detained and searched. A single round of ammunition was found in the car. A search of the area where the men were seen throwing things out of the window was also conducted, and a handgun and a loaded magazine were recovered.

The men remain in police custody pending further investigations. No injuries were reported to the police as a result of the collision from any of the parties involved.