Minister promotes Cayman Islands business in Asia

| 23/04/2024 | 1 Comment
Financial Services Minister André Ebanks, Cayman News Service
Deputy Premier and Financial Services Minister André Ebanks

(CNS): Financial Services Minister André Ebanks is on the road again, this time promoting the financial service sector in Asia. Ebanks, whose portfolio includes commerce and social development, has been focusing heavily on his financial services sector responsibilities recently, which has taken him away from the jurisdiction a number of times so far this year. He will be in Tokyo and Hong Kong this week for meetings with industry officials and regulators.

According to a press release, the government’s representative in the new Asia Overseas Office, Gene DaCosta, was significantly involved in developing the schedule and will attend the meetings with the minister.

Back home, the already very busy minister for labour and border control, Dwayne Seymour, who has been facing an increase in both work permits and unemployment among Caymanians since taking over that portfolio, will assume Ebanks’ responsibilities, including those of deputy premier and the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development.

Ebanks will update the public on the visit shortly after he returns to office on 29 April, the release said.

  1. Anonymous says:
    23/04/2024 at 11:01 am

    Andre, in thee we trust.
    Keep Wayne and dump the rest for the sake of Cayman.

