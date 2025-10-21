Young child left alone in parent’s car outside bar

(CNS): The police have opened an investigation and have made a child safeguarding referral in connection with a young child who was left alone in a parked car while the father was in a bar on Sunday night. Police were called to the bar on Shedden Road at around 10:40pm and found that the child had been left unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The officers found the father nearby and spoke to him. They also contacted the child’s mother. With the child’s immediate safety in mind, the officers decided to take the child to the residence of another family member.

RCIPS Protective Services Detective Chief Inspector Lorraine Roberts said, “It is not only extremely irresponsible and dangerous to leave young children unattended in vehicles, it is also an offence under the law. Police and our partner safeguarding agencies take these matters seriously and will thoroughly investigate any such reports made to us. You will be prosecuted if found to have committed an offence.

“You wouldn’t leave your wallet in the car, why would you leave a child?” DCI Roberts added.

Anyone who was present at the location and observed the child, or has any other information on the matter, is asked to call 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.