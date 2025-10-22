Work started on bus depot and road widening in Savannah
(CNS): The National Roads Authority has begun another set of major road works along the Hirst Road and Shamrock Road corridor in Savannah. The aim of the project, which extends from the entrance of Foster’s Countryside to the Hirst Road intersection, is to enhance road safety, improve traffic capacity and support the development of a modern public transportation hub.
The work includes lane widening, island and lane reconfiguration and the construction of a new bus depot to accommodate the growing transportation needs of the community, according to a release from the NRA.
Work has started, and measures are in place to minimise traffic disruptions during the construction phase. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when travelling through the area and to follow all posted signs and directions from onsite personnel.
The NRA said the project objectives include increasing the lane widths in the area to meet current and future traffic demands, the reconfiguration of roadway islands to enhance safety, accessibility, and drainage, improvements to the intersection layout and turning lanes for smoother traffic flow and to deliver a compliant bus depot featuring bus bays, staff facilities, and improved access points.
Once completed, these enhancements will result in safer travel conditions, reduced congestion, and greater efficiency for both private motorists and public transport operators, the NRA said.
The project is being managed by Kelcy Jackson and Chris Rivers on behalf of the NRA, with construction led by the National Roads Authority’s engineering and operations team.
Meanwhile, in George Town, scheduled road works on the Westbound lane of the Linford Pierson Highway, from Halifax Road to Rankin Road, will take place on Wednesday, 22 October, between 9:30am and 4:30pm. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, as this area will be an active work zone. The NRA reminds drivers to stay alert, adhere to the posted speed limits, and follow all signage in the work zone, including any temporary diversions that may be in effect.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
Can we actually trial a few actual busses, and not minivans?
And put in trackers and an app system. For gods sake, even the little Camana Bay bus that drives around Camana Bay has an app where one can live track the bus together with estimated time of arrival at a stop,
Nah man, me like them minivan wid the sick sound systems, all color lights and flashy rims.
Would it not make more sense to get the public transport system made more professional and organised BEFORE undertaking the establishment of depots?
But then again, as we have been waiting on that for at least 20 years it may never happen.
Is that a bus depot inside the central traffic island? As in pedestrians will have to cross to and from it to use the bus? That seems, problematic. Perhaps the NRA would like to give some more particulars on how they see people using these busses? Before we all drive to the wrong conclusion.