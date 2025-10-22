Work started on bus depot and road widening in Savannah

Graphic supplied by the NRA

(CNS): The National Roads Authority has begun another set of major road works along the Hirst Road and Shamrock Road corridor in Savannah. The aim of the project, which extends from the entrance of Foster’s Countryside to the Hirst Road intersection, is to enhance road safety, improve traffic capacity and support the development of a modern public transportation hub.

The work includes lane widening, island and lane reconfiguration and the construction of a new bus depot to accommodate the growing transportation needs of the community, according to a release from the NRA.

Work has started, and measures are in place to minimise traffic disruptions during the construction phase. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when travelling through the area and to follow all posted signs and directions from onsite personnel.

The NRA said the project objectives include increasing the lane widths in the area to meet current and future traffic demands, the reconfiguration of roadway islands to enhance safety, accessibility, and drainage, improvements to the intersection layout and turning lanes for smoother traffic flow and to deliver a compliant bus depot featuring bus bays, staff facilities, and improved access points.

Once completed, these enhancements will result in safer travel conditions, reduced congestion, and greater efficiency for both private motorists and public transport operators, the NRA said.

The project is being managed by Kelcy Jackson and Chris Rivers on behalf of the NRA, with construction led by the National Roads Authority’s engineering and operations team.

Meanwhile, in George Town, scheduled road works on the Westbound lane of the Linford Pierson Highway, from Halifax Road to Rankin Road, will take place on Wednesday, 22 October, between 9:30am and 4:30pm. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, as this area will be an active work zone. The NRA reminds drivers to stay alert, adhere to the posted speed limits, and follow all signage in the work zone, including any temporary diversions that may be in effect.