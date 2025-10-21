WORC tightens rules on job advertising and permits

(CNS): As the government opens the consultation period on its new immigration reform bill, Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) is rolling out tighter rules on how vacancies are advertised before and during the work permit application process, which will come into effect on 1 November.

Officials said the policy updates are designed to promote greater transparency in the hiring process and strengthen opportunities for Caymanian job seekers.

Employers will now be required to advertise all positions, including part-time jobs, on the WORC portal for at least two weeks before they apply for a permit. There are some exemptions, such as permits for domestic helpers, caregivers, pastors/ministers, or positions granted a waiver, but anyone seeking a permit for any non-exempt job must follow the new rules.

Employers will also need to supply more information in these online advertisements for all non-exempt vacancies, including a full job title, duties, qualifications, salary and all benefits, work hours, job type, location and any special conditions or requirements.

When a Caymanian applies, employers must log the outcome in the portal. If a Caymanian applicant is not hired, structured feedback must be provided. If the employer proceeds with a work permit application, additional mandatory documentation must accompany the submission.

Employers will be obligated to record application outcomes and provide feedback for all Caymanians who apply directly through the WORC Online Portal.

Caymanian job seekers are being encouraged to actively update their records to indicate whether they were interviewed, not selected, or successfully hired, as this will be used by the boards and WORC’s administrators in work permit considerations.

Where feedback has been received, applicants should confirm the outcome in the portal within three business days. By actively monitoring and updating their applications in the WORC Online Portal, Caymanian job seekers will be able to follow the recruitment process more transparently and strengthen their participation in the local labour market.

WORC said it remains committed to promoting fair and transparent employment practices that prioritise Caymanian talent, while ensuring employers have a clear and structured recruitment process.