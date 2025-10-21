WORC tightens rules on job advertising and permits
(CNS): As the government opens the consultation period on its new immigration reform bill, Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) is rolling out tighter rules on how vacancies are advertised before and during the work permit application process, which will come into effect on 1 November.
Officials said the policy updates are designed to promote greater transparency in the hiring process and strengthen opportunities for Caymanian job seekers.
Employers will now be required to advertise all positions, including part-time jobs, on the WORC portal for at least two weeks before they apply for a permit. There are some exemptions, such as permits for domestic helpers, caregivers, pastors/ministers, or positions granted a waiver, but anyone seeking a permit for any non-exempt job must follow the new rules.
Employers will also need to supply more information in these online advertisements for all non-exempt vacancies, including a full job title, duties, qualifications, salary and all benefits, work hours, job type, location and any special conditions or requirements.
When a Caymanian applies, employers must log the outcome in the portal. If a Caymanian applicant is not hired, structured feedback must be provided. If the employer proceeds with a work permit application, additional mandatory documentation must accompany the submission.
Employers will be obligated to record application outcomes and provide feedback for all Caymanians who apply directly through the WORC Online Portal.
Caymanian job seekers are being encouraged to actively update their records to indicate whether they were interviewed, not selected, or successfully hired, as this will be used by the boards and WORC’s administrators in work permit considerations.
Where feedback has been received, applicants should confirm the outcome in the portal within three business days. By actively monitoring and updating their applications in the WORC Online Portal, Caymanian job seekers will be able to follow the recruitment process more transparently and strengthen their participation in the local labour market.
WORC said it remains committed to promoting fair and transparent employment practices that prioritise Caymanian talent, while ensuring employers have a clear and structured recruitment process.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Jobs, Local News, Policy, Politics
This is idiotic. All they’re going to do is keep exaggerating the positions so that it looks as though there are no qualified Caymanians. How about adding regular checks to the establishments to see exactly what the position entails after the permit is granted and fine those who falsify the description of job adverts. Money talks and this is non-consequential.
In the words of world renowned football commentator Ally McCoist, Michael Myles “take a bow son”. Absolutely fantastic work. Keep standing up for Caymanians. Reminder to the chorus of complaining expats and business owners, and in the words of the great president Donald Trump: “ If you’re not happy here, you can leave.” The door is wide open. 🙂 plenty of others to fill your place. Literally 7 billion people to replace you with.
How about they do what they are actually already paid to do. WORC is a complete disgrace, collecting monies and taking MONTHS to decision anything. And when they come back with deferrals, they are often ridiculously outlandish. I got a deferral once because I didn’t list a MALE applicants maiden name! Michael Myles needs to tidy up the existing mess instead of creating a much bigger with with his stupid new ideas which will cost Cayman dearly!
red tape for the sake of saying they are doing something.
cayman needs expats for a growing economy.
there are no locals to do the work
there is no local unemployment
what are they trying to achieve?
Thank you MP Micheal Myles for listening to the crys and injustice of your people! You are by far the best MP for Labour and Immigration we have ever had! HalleluYah 🙌
Agreed. Correct on all counts.
WORC needs to open up that portal so anyone can see the information on jobs advertised. There are many Caymanians who would apply for jobs but cannot because if they sign up on the portal their current employer becomes aware that they are willing to seek better opportunities and will take revenge on them.
This makes no sense.
And what will WORC be accepting as reasons for a specific Caymanian being refused the job or the interview?
If they’re late to the interview?
If they don’t show up to the interview?
If they’re intoxicated in the interview?
If they have absolutely none of the requirements for the post?
If they want double the salary advertised?
If they give poor answers to every interview question?
Will any of that be enough? Or are they just going to cry to a board member who forces me to hire them, just so they can fail at the job and get fired?
Ask me how I know the answer already.
I have two admin jobs advertised currently. We have decided this morning to hire nobody for one of them and send it overseas. The other one, we’re debating. But 75% it’s going overseas remote.
This is what Michael Myles wanted. He thought we were fearmongering. We weren’t.
F*ck you Michael
So just do us all the favor and leave. Thank you and enjoy from a “remote” location.
“Where feedback has been received, applicants should confirm the outcome in the portal within three business days.”
Good luck with that…
Good. It’s about time. Work permits used to be the exception, rather than the rule. Of course that was back when jobs paid enough to earn a living.
Will those same standards be applied to Civil Service and other CIG positions?
You mean back when our economy and government were half the size?
WORC really should just let the private sector get on with it – how many well paid jobs have been outsourced over the last decade or are being staffed from overseas without ever bringing someone on island? That’s the real question.
Thankfully, enough to ensure that our population is only 100,000 rather than the 200,000 that would otherwise be the case.
Now – how do we start to replace $6.00 hour unskilled workers with skilled professional? It would help if unscrupulous labour brokers started paying meaningful compensation.
SMH. You do realise that the entire financial industry only employs around 6,500 people, right? And that it pays government about $600m for the pleasure!
And that if people like you don’t allow it to grow, government will keep increasing the fees on what’s here till it is taxed completely out of existence (it’s already halfway there).
Oh well, in the long run we will all be dead anyway I guess. Let our kids worry about the country being Jamaica’s poorer cousin.
and it has less than 3,000 permits!
Your confused! That is and has been the biggest problem of the past allowing them to do as they please while Caymanians suffer with no employment! MP Myles is our hero and he is fighting back for his people! In the past we have always allowed too many from all over the world in to take Caymanians jobs! XXX
CNS: Please don’t write with the caps lock on. Thank you!
Nanny State
LOL. How many Jamaicans, Filipinos and Hondurans does your country let it to do jobs that can and should be filled by your own countries’ people?
Too many. Most of the permits aren’t needed. The employees want to be here so they ask someone to take out a permit for them and they will pay for it. They don’t really have work for them. How many janitorial and landscaping companies do we need?
Dont like it? Leave. Simple as.