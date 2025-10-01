Wild blues’ protection lifted under pressure from landowner

The Bon Crepe road

(CNS): The NCFC Cabinet has caved in to pressure from landowners who illegally constructed a road through critical blue iguana habitat. The Cayman Islands Government has lifted an interim measure put in place by the National Conservation Council to protect the blues released into the wild as part of the programme that saved them from extinction. Government claims the decision was to protect the property owner’s rights under the Constitution, despite their past illegal road construction.

In a CIG release, Premier André Ebanks said Cabinet’s decision to cease the interim directive was in accordance with section 17(8) of the National Conservation Act (NCA).

“This Cabinet aims to be transparent with our people about the decisions we make and why we’ve made them. With this decision, we’re sending a clear message that due process will be respected throughout Government, its statutory authorities, departments and boards,” the premier said in the statement released Wednesday following the publication in the gazette of the unexpected Cabinet decision.

After April’s elections, there was wide expectation that, with the TCCP party leader at the helm of government, the Cayman Islands would have an administration willing to go to bat for their unique species and the habitats to support them.

However, in light of the landowner’s history of clearing of critical habitat and conducting other work at the site without planning permission, this decision by Cabinet now leaves these iconic animals extremely vulnerable.

Ebanks said that while Grand Cayman’s blue iguanas are a protected species under the National Conservation Act’s Schedule 1, and government continues to fully support conservation efforts for this endemic species, “Cabinet was obligated to weigh competing constitutional provisions”.

He maintained that Cabinet had “carefully considered its obligations” under the Constitution, including to protect the environment, remedy the lack of due process in initially implementing the directive, and review the length of time the interim directive had been in effect.

The members had also considered whether it could reasonably still be considered ‘interim’, and responded to concerns about the interim directive’s impact on the property owners’ rights, pursuant to section 15 of the Constitution.

“Cabinet is responsible for ensuring due process and good governance,” the premier said. “In this case, our responsibility was to balance, within existing constitutional obligations, the rights of our people to a fair and reasonable process while considering the protection of our blue iguanas. The decision needed to be lawful, reasonable, proportionate and procedurally fair, in line with section 19 of the Constitution.”

The cessation of the interim directive applies to the landowners who requested that it be lifted, and to other private landowners, as well as parcels owned by the National Trust and the Crown that have been set aside to support the blue iguana programme. The property owners are still legally required to obtain planning approval before any more development takes place on this land.

No clearing of land by mechanical means is legal without planning permission. And while the CPA is required to consult with the National Conservation Council (NCC) in considering any planning application, including for the land in question, its track record on that issue has been wanting.

Ebanks said that government may now even consider further clarifications to the NCA as it relates to the meaning of the term ‘interim’, and to set reasonable time limits once such directives are issued and to establish timeframes within which the Cabinet should be informed about the issuing of such directives. At this point, it appears that the government believes that because the emergency measure was put in place in February 2023, it can no longer be considered interim.

However, CNS understands that the NCC is only months away from completing a full species protection plan for the area. If this had gone through the full legal process, it could have made the interim protection permanent.

While the premier has said Cabinet will still welcome receiving the draft, there are no guarantees that it will be accepted or that there will be anything left to protect, since the threats that gave rise to the interim protection two and a half years ago have not gone away.

When the plan is published, it will reflect comprehensive data and research on the blue iguana population, for which the Cayman Islands has received UK funding. As required under the NCA, it will be open to the public for consultation, with the aim of properly protecting the blues.

But by that time the precious habitat could be lost, and many iguanas killed on the wide roads that have been constructed in the area that are now open for use by the landowner without restriction.

The Central Planning Authority has also previously implied that the developer will get permission for further development in the area because before the NCC intervened, it had granted after-the-fact planning permission to James Bergstrom, the owner of Bon Crepe Ltd, the registered owner of the land in question.

The NCA allows property owners to enter into conservation agreements with government if they want their property to be considered a conservation area. The premier has suggested to the NCC that it should consider conservation agreements for the Colliers Wilderness Reserve and the Salina Reserve to protect this critical habitat.

However, these reserves are already owned and protected by the National Trust. The problem area is the land that lies in between the reserves, which is in the hands of a private owner who wants to develop it. Given that the blues have no idea what parts of their habitat are protected, this decision has put them at extreme risk and undermined the world-renowned initiative established by Fred Burton to save these incredible creatures.

The premier added that if greater protection for the blue iguana habitat can be achieved through mutual agreements, starting with the Colliers Wilderness Reserve and the Salina Reserve, that would be a positive outcome for all stakeholders and the people of the Cayman Islands.

However, he did not explain how this would deal with the very pressing problem that the animals are moving between and living outside the two reserves due to the success of the programme in repopulating the blues’ original territory. Now they will inevitably come into contact with traffic, heavy machinery, pet cats and dogs as well as feral animals, and other threats to their survival.

CNS has contacted both the National Trust and the National Conservation Council for response to the lifting of the protections and the impact this will have. We are awaiting a response.