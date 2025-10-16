What’s up with our neighbours to the north?

Anonymous CNS Reader: Last month, POTUS announced that eleven members of Tren de Aragua, which he had designated a terrorist organisation, had been “eliminated” by the US Armed Forces, and proudly shared the video. The justification being that they were on a mission to bring drugs into the USA which would kill “millions” of US citizens. With little to no outrage from Congress or the public to the announcement, this procedure has been repeated another five times in less than a month, and more videos shared. Is this the first step in getting US citizens to accept extra-judicial killings as the norm?

I have no experience in drug smuggling, but common sense tells me that two people are quite sufficient to deliver a load of drugs in a go-fast boat, and the space taken up by nine other passengers could have been filled with another thousand kilos of drugs.

I’m not as smart as US Military Intelligence, despite the jokes made about it being an oxymoron, so without a doubt they knew that people were being smuggled along with the drugs. While human smuggling/trafficking is a crime, is summary execution of the smugglers and those persons being smuggled/trafficked the best solution to this problem? Is this the start of placing little to no value on a human life by dehumanizing certain types of criminals?

History tells us that Hitler did not start by sending police into people’s homes to drag them into the streets to be summarily executed. It was a very carefully calculated process in which the Jews had to first be dehumanised on the way to implementing the Final Solution. Are we seeing parallels here?

The person who pulled the trigger to execute thirteen people was probably sitting behind a computer at an Armed Forces Command Center somewhere in Florida and then went home to have dinner with his/her family without ever seeing the faces of those unfortunate souls, or the faces of the family members who grieve for them.

That person also knows that the USA has the technology to disable the engines on that go-fast boat without harming a single hair in any of the passengers’ heads. Yet it is considered a good thing to have a military who will execute orders without question. How far off is Homeland Security from repeating the events of Kent State in 1970?

Once it becomes acceptable to carry out extra-judicial killings in the southern Caribbean Sea because drugs in the boat might find their way into the USA, how much more acceptable would it be to do the same on the US/Mexico border, where there is no doubt about where the drugs are destined?

From there, it is not a massive leap to justify using the US Armed Forces, being the most competent force, to do the same thing on US soil. Who will ultimately be held responsible for this? In the words of Pastor Martin Niemoller, anyone who didn’t speak up.

Surprisingly, or perhaps not to some, one group NOT speaking out against this policy are Evangelical Christians. A group that, in my opinion, has many members who best exemplify the word oxymoron.

A group that says they want to reunite with Jesus, but not with a short, dark-skinned, kinky-haired man speaking with a foreign accent who would not be welcome in their home, country or church; not with anyone telling them to do unto others as you would have them do unto you, or, heaven forbid, anyone suggesting they sell their possessions and give the money to the poor.

In the words of Kris Kristofferson, “Recon they’d just nail him up, if he come down again”.