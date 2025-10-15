Wet weather impedes efforts to combat mozzies

(CNS): Residents will need to take extra precautions over the coming days as the MRCU’s efforts to combat the latest emergence of mosquitoes have been hampered by the wet weather, which is also making the mosquito problem even worse. The team is working hard to bring the numbers down as quickly as possible, but conditions have made operations very difficult, the MRCU said in a release.

Daytime larviciding missions, which target larvae before hatching, weren’t finished before the recent heavy rainfall, so more mosquitoes than usual have emerged, the MRCU warned.

“To respond to the current situation, MRCU has converted its aircraft to carry out adulticiding operations — treatments that target flying adult mosquitoes. These missions are conducted shortly after sunset using both aircraft and truck foggers to help make outdoor conditions more comfortable for residents,” the release said. “Weather plays a big role in mosquito control, and this year has been especially challenging.”

Rain, wind, and humidity all affect when and how the MRCU team can safely operate. When it is able to complete larviciding missions before rain, the number of mosquitoes that emerge is much lower. However, with current mosquito levels so high, the priority has temporarily shifted to adulticiding to quickly reduce the adult population.

“Our team is doing everything possible to bring the mosquito population back down, but the weather continues to be a major factor,” said MRCU Director Dr Alan Wheeler. “We ask the public to please bear with us as we continue our efforts.”

MRCU remains committed to protecting residents’ comfort and well-being, and appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as operations continue across Grand Cayman.