Visitor knocked down and killed on West Bay Road

Fatal accident on 18 October 2025 (photo from @everythin345)

(CNS): A man believed to be a visitor to the Cayman Islands was killed on the West Bay Road around 9:10pm on Saturday night when he was struck by a car as he was crossing the road close to Piper Way in George Town. Police said the woman driver who hit the pedestrian was experiencing a medical emergency at the time. The visitor was helped by an off-duty senior police officer until the arrival of the Emergency Medical Services.

He was then transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor. The woman driver was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police also said the road remained closed Sunday morning with traffic being diverted along Lawrence Boulevard and the ETH to enable the on-scene crash investigation.

The visitor is the sixth person to be killed on Cayman’s roads so far this year, and the second person to be hit by a car and killed on the West Bay Road in the last month. On 12 September, two workers from Tillies restaurant were hit by a truck as they crossed the road while pushing a trolley, one of whom died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released any further information about this latest road death, but they have appealed for witnesses. Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CaymanCrimeStoppers.



