Two senior jobs created at busy ombudsman’s office

Shamique Frederick

(CNS): Two Caymanian women have been appointed to new leadership jobs in the Office of the Ombudsman to help with the growing workload that the independent public complaints and information unit is dealing with. Shamique Frederick has been appointed as Assistant Ombudsman for Complaints and Jerray Vassell as the Assistant Ombudsman for Information Rights.

These positions report to the deputy ombudsman on each side of the office, and they were recruited following a comprehensive internal recruitment process conducted by an external agency.

According to a press release, Frederick and Vassell will play crucial roles in leading a highly experienced team of investigators and analysts. Their responsibilities include strengthening public confidence through enhanced engagement, developing and implementing policies and procedures, and addressing systemic concerns through own-motion investigations.

Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone welcomed the appointments, stating that when she was appointed as Ombudsman in 2022, there had been no succession planning or tangible professional development opportunities for staff.

“My primary mission was to create those opportunities to allow staff to reach their full potential,” she said. “The appointments of these two natural-born leaders are a milestone in that mission, and I am so proud of Shamique and Jerray for putting in the hard work to reach this level on their professional journey.

“They each bring a wealth of experience, insight, and dedication, which will serve the Office of the Ombudsman well. I am delighted to welcome them to these new leadership roles and to continue the mission to help them and other staff reach new levels in their professional development.”

Frederick brings over eight years of regulatory and investigative experience, developed through her work under the Freedom of Information Act and the Data Protection Act. Her expertise includes managing complex investigations, handling sensitive matters with fairness and balance, and engaging effectively with a wide range of stakeholders.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB Hons) from the University of Liverpool, a degree in Literary Studies from the University College of the Cayman Islands, and Practitioner Certificates in Freedom of Information (PC.foi) and Data Protection (PC.dp). She is also a qualified civil and commercial mediator, a TCM Accredited Investigator, and has advanced her leadership skills through the Institute of Leadership Management (ILM).

Reflecting on her appointment, she said she was grateful for the encouragement of colleagues, mentors and family. “Having begun my career in the Office of the Ombudsman as an intern and now stepping into leadership is truly a full-circle moment, made possible by my genuine commitment to the organisation’s mission and the meaningful difference it makes in the lives of those we serve.

“Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone’s commitment to developing her staff has also been instrumental in shaping my career, and I am proud to be a reflection of that vision,” she said

Jerray Vassell

Vassell has had an extensive career within the Civil Service, serving in various roles at the Ministry of Youth, the Public Lands Commission, and Health Regulatory Services. She holds a Master of Public Administration and also has Practitioner Certificates in Freedom of Information (PC.foi) and Data Protection (PC.dp). She is certified in advanced investigative techniques, including the PEACE interview model, and has enhanced her leadership and management skills through the Institute of Leadership Management (ILM) and the IAPP Certified Information Privacy Manager certification.



Thankful for the opportunity to serve and the trust placed in her, she said she looked forward to working collaboratively with colleagues and the community to uphold the principles of fairness and good governance.

The Office of the Ombudsman is an impartial and independent office of Parliament that acts as a guardian of fairness, transparency, and accountability for the Cayman Islands. The office comprises two divisions: the Complaints Division and the Information Rights Division. It investigates complaints about government services and police misconduct, decides appeals related to requests for government records, and receives reports of personal data breaches and whistleblower disclosures from both the public and private sectors.