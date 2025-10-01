Two critical ESO data surveys now underway

(CNS): Economics and Statistics Office staff will be out and about in the community over the coming weeks, as both the Fall Labour Force Survey (LFS) and Quality of Life Survey (QLS) both began on Sunday. Trained interviewers with ESO ID cards will administer the QLS to approximately 2,000 randomly selected households. The ESO thanks all those that have already participated in previous surveys, and asked for support for these important surveys.

“The data collected is kept in the strictest confidence as mandated by the Statistics Act (2016 Revision),” officials said. “Individual data will not be published or used outside the ESO and is exempt from the Freedom of Information requests.”

The LFS seeks to collect data on employed and unemployed persons in the Cayman Islands, as well as those who are not in the labour force. The QLS seeks to gather information on life satisfaction, sense of well-being, financial security, economic outlook, social inclusion, sense of belonging to the local community, and perceived health.

These reports are conducted twice per year. The 2024 Fall LFS found that the labour force at the time was made up of 60,828 workers, 37% of them Caymanian. The unemployment rate for Caymanians was more than 4.6%.

The most recent quality of life survey, published this summer, found that 81.8% of Caymanians were satisfied overall with their quality of life, but just over three quarters of Caymanians said they were satisfied with the state of our natural world.

For further information on any aspect of the survey or results of previous surveys, contact the Economics and Statistics Office at 516-3329, 949-0940, or visit www.eso.ky.