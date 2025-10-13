Three arrested over drugs following raids on Brac

Police and CBC officers take part in a ‘Day of Action’ on Cayman Brac

(CNS): The RCIPS conducted “a high-visibility day of action, targeting drug activity and anti-social behaviour” on Friday, 3 October, resulting in three people being arrested for various drug-related offences. District police officers were joined by operational support units from Grand Cayman and Customs and Border Control. Police gave few details of those arrests or the quantity of drugs seized, but said one man was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of cocaine.

A quantity of suspected ganja was also seized by police during a search of an abandoned property near the residence of one of those arrested.

In a press release, the RCIPS said these operations will continue on a regular basis on Cayman Brac, in response to community concerns, and as part of the RCIPS’ mission to make the Cayman Islands safer.