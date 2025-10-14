Suspected stolen modems found in abandoned vehicle

One of the stolen modems

(CNS): Police are asking anyone who may be missing a number of possibly stolen modems to contact them. The RCIPS said that on 9 August, officers recovered 39 SERCOM FG1100R-L/US internet modems from a vehicle that had been involved in a collision. The driver fled the scene but has since been located. However, he could not satisfactorily explain his possession of the items.

Police enquiries into the origin of the items have so far been unsuccessful, and so they are making a public appeal for the owner(s) of the modems to come forward to identify and claim them.

Anyone who believes these items may be their property should call the police at 949-4222 and be prepared to provide proof of ownership of the items.