Slow moving TS Melissa may pose threat to Cayman

| 22/10/2025 | 13 Comments
Source: NOAA

(CNS): According to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, as of early Wednesday morning, Tropical Storm Melissa does not pose an immediate threat to the Cayman Islands. However, the CINWS said it is closely watching this slow-moving storm, which is likely to become a hurricane on Friday as it approaches Jamaica.

In its morning advisory, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Melissa was about 305 miles south-southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with maximum sustained winds of 50mph and higher gusts. It is crawling across the ocean at just 2mph.

All forecasters, including the NHC, are stressing the uncertainty of the path that TS Melissa takes before it becomes a hurricane. A Tropical Storm Watch is already in effect for Jamaica, while Cayman residents are advised to monitor this storm. Currently, the NHC is forecasting a gradual turn to the northwest and north-northwest over the next few days. On this forecast track, Melissa is expected to approach Jamaica later this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds currently extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the centre.

The government is offering residents sandbags, which are now available at the usual district distribution centres (see below). “Residents are encouraged to collect sandbags early to help safeguard their properties, and to assist elderly or vulnerable neighbours where needed,” officials said. “Everyone is reminded to remain calm, vigilant, and prepared.”

For more on making hurricane preparations, visit Hazard Management’s social media pages. For the latest local weather updates, visit www.weather.gov.ky

Category: Science & Nature, Weather

Comments (13)

  1. Anonymous says:
    22/10/2025 at 5:30 pm

    Don’t threaten me with a good time!

  2. Anonymous says:
    22/10/2025 at 5:17 pm

    Quick, close all the schools and government offices!

  3. Anonymous says:
    22/10/2025 at 11:45 am

    The DOE has commented that developments without adequate set back from the sea could be damaged by wave action. I’ve seen how close Michael Ryan’s condo development, Fin Cayman, is to the sea. Should the condo owners worry about possible damage?

  4. Anonymous says:
    22/10/2025 at 10:30 am

    Sandbags somewhere in GT?

    • Anonymous says:
      22/10/2025 at 12:11 pm

      Linford Pierson Highway – I think they mean up by the horse ranch end but just drive the length till you find them.

  5. Please don't turn says:
    22/10/2025 at 9:38 am

    If Melissa does turn left and go south of Jamaica all this talk about immigration and stolen elections may be the least of our worries!

  6. Anonymous says:
    22/10/2025 at 9:36 am

    Where on the LP Highway are bags available?

  7. Anonymous says:
    22/10/2025 at 9:35 am

    I hope all the weather models are wrong, but this thing is giving off Ivan vibes.

    • Mario Bro says:
      22/10/2025 at 1:16 pm

      Fear mongering for excitement. Ivan was a straight shot at us, including Beryl. Worst case scenario we get a cat 2. Wow. Hope your zinc roof secured teedee.

    • Anonymous says:
      22/10/2025 at 2:30 pm

      Nothing like Ivan at all. Ivan was a massive major hurricane before even entering the Caribbean with a predictable path.

«
