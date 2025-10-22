Slow moving TS Melissa may pose threat to Cayman

Source: NOAA

(CNS): According to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, as of early Wednesday morning, Tropical Storm Melissa does not pose an immediate threat to the Cayman Islands. However, the CINWS said it is closely watching this slow-moving storm, which is likely to become a hurricane on Friday as it approaches Jamaica.

In its morning advisory, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Melissa was about 305 miles south-southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with maximum sustained winds of 50mph and higher gusts. It is crawling across the ocean at just 2mph.

All forecasters, including the NHC, are stressing the uncertainty of the path that TS Melissa takes before it becomes a hurricane. A Tropical Storm Watch is already in effect for Jamaica, while Cayman residents are advised to monitor this storm. Currently, the NHC is forecasting a gradual turn to the northwest and north-northwest over the next few days. On this forecast track, Melissa is expected to approach Jamaica later this week.



Tropical-storm-force winds currently extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the centre.

The government is offering residents sandbags, which are now available at the usual district distribution centres (see below). “Residents are encouraged to collect sandbags early to help safeguard their properties, and to assist elderly or vulnerable neighbours where needed,” officials said. “Everyone is reminded to remain calm, vigilant, and prepared.”

