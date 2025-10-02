Severance pay and outside speaker add $200k to budget

House Speaker Ezzard Miller

(CNS): A small appropriation to MPs and minsters during the recent Finance Committee meeting is not an indication of yet another pay rise for lawmakers. The appropriation of just under CI$437,000 relates to severance pay given to seven MPs who were not re-elected, as well as the salary and benefits for the current speaker, who is not an elected member of parliament and so was not accounted for in the 2025 budget.

That appropriation was partially offset by a decrease of just under CI$228,000 in the budget for the MPs’ constituency office costs and staff, as not every elected MP drew down on all the available benefits this year. Overall, the aggregate cost to the public purse for all 19 members of parliament and the speaker for 2025 is now standing at just under CI$7.5 million — around $200,000 more than budgeted for.

Severance pay was given to the two MPs who lost their seats (McKeeva Bush and Sabrina Turner), and to the five MPs who retired this election season: Sir Alden McLaughlin, Moses Kirkconnell, Barbara Conolly, David Wight and Bernie Bush. The severance package was introduced in December 2020, when politicians voted a new benefits package for themselves in parliament. It gives MPs or ministers three months at the rate of pay they were on when the either lost their seat or chose step down.

Although the exact pay of each of Cayman’s elected officials remains secret, according to a 2023 report by the Office of the Auditor General, the speaker’s post has a starting salary of CI$202,512 plus benefits.