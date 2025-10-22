Search underway to find two missing Brac fishermen

Missing fishing boat

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard began a search yesterday afternoon for two men from Cayman Brac who left to go on a fishing trip just after 6:00pm on Monday, 20 October, but have not returned. The search for Corey Nikito Brown (33) and Amilcar Rosales Smith (36) resumed early this morning, 22 October, according to a release by the RCIPS.

Just after 4:00pm on Tuesday, 21 October, a concerned family member called 911 to report that the two men had not returned as expected. Upon receiving the report, the CICG began search and rescue coordination efforts, assisted by the RCIPS helicopter and Department of Environment officers stationed on the Brac.

Aerial searches of the area where the fishermen had said they intended to go were conducted, but there was no sign of them.

Based on data provided by the United States Coast Guard, today’s search efforts are focused within a 92 nautical mile perimeter covering an area of just over 495 nautical square miles. Also assisting with the search will be assets from the Jamaica Defence Force Airwing, the release said.

However, the on-scene commander is not requesting any support from local fishermen as sea conditions are not favourable for small craft operations.

When the two men set off on the trip, Brown was wearing a brown long-sleeve shirt and cream pants and Smith was wearing a light blue shirt, light blue jeans with the left leg cut off. The boat is a blue 24-28 ft fishing type vessel equipped with a single 100 HP engine.