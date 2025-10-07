School security beefed up as probe into gun continues

Clifton Hunter High School

(CNS): The police have increased their presence at the Clifton Hunter High School and increased security measures following reports that a student took a gun to the school last month, according to government officials. The Ministry of Education and the Department of Education Services (DES) have said they are working closely with the RCIPS as part of its ongoing investigation. According to DES Director Mark Ray, the safety and well-being of students and staff are top priorities.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to any threat to school safety,” he said. “We understand this situation may be concerning for the school community, and we want to assure parents and the wider public that DES, together with the Ministry, is committed to supporting affected students and staff and keeping our schools safe and secure.”

The DES is providing counselling support where needed, and increased security measures have been implemented to safeguard staff and students, with more police on site as their investigation into the gun possession continues.

Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said the police continue to investigate the matter. “We have put safety measures in place to support the security of the Clifton Hunter High School, and we intend to leave no stone unturned to ensure that this situation is resolved so that the children, staff and parents of this school can feel confident that they are in a safe learning environment,” he added.

Officials thanked parents, students and staff for their “continued trust, cooperation, and patience. Every effort remains focused on ensuring that Cayman’s schools are safe, supportive spaces where students can learn and thrive,” a press release about the worrying report stated.



