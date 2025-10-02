Rutty: US gov’t shutdown unlikely to affect visitors

Cayman Airways at ORIA (photo by Lana Gilyun)

(CNS): Tourism Minister Gary Rutty has said he is not expecting the US federal government shutdown to cause any widespread disruption to air services or visitors to the Cayman Islands. Although in observance of the Yom Kippur holiday, American lawmakers won’t be taking another vote until Friday afternoon, likely pushing the shutdown into next week, air traffic control, customs and border protection, and transportation security are essential services and continue operating during shutdowns.

In a statement from his ministry, Rutty said that during previous shutdowns, the most common effects were occasional reductions in staffing and slower processing times, but widespread disruption to air services has generally not occurred when the shutdowns were short.

“At this time no significant disruption is expected for flights operated by Cayman Airways or by US and international carriers serving the Cayman Islands,” the minister said. “October is also traditionally a period of lower air travel demand, which reduces the likelihood of congestion at Customs and TSA processing points compared with peak holiday periods.

“While media coverage of shutdowns can understandably create concern among travellers, the US market is accustomed to such events, and passenger demand for air travel has historically remained stable during prior shutdowns, as shown by US Department of Transportation statistics.”

The ministry and Cayman Airways will continue to monitor developments closely, he said, and will provide timely public updates on any material impact for visitors or residents.

“Our priority is to safeguard the strength of Cayman’s tourism industry and to ensure continued reliable connectivity and a seamless travel experience to and from the Cayman Islands,” Rutty added.

The US government shut down on Wednesday after the Senate remained divided over a bill that had been passed in the House to extend funding for seven weeks. Democratic senators are demanding an extension of healthcare tax credits and restrictions on the president’s ability to unilaterally rescind funding approved by Congress.