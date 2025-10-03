Repeat offender dodges jail to get help for alcohol abuse

(CSN): Patrick Elbert McField’s fifteen-month jail sentence was suspended recently after Justice Emma Peters decided that, despite his long criminal history, sending him to jail immediately would do little to help his current life circumstances. Instead, she offered him an opportunity to get his life back on track and address his alcohol addiction.

McField (38) had pleaded guilty to a single charge of robbery, having snatched a chain and pendant from the neck of a man with whom he had had an angry exchange at a car show earlier this year.

However, he had denied threatening or punching him, which appeared to be supported by CCTV and dashcam audio. Neither of the men knew each other, but had exchanged angry words when the complainant encountered McField sitting on his car at a George Town car show in May and appeared to be bumping it.

The car owner asked McField to stop, and angry words were exchanged. But when the car owner got inside the vehicle to leave, iMcField yanked off the chain and then left the area. The exchange was brief, and McField was identified by police through fingerprints and photographs. He later surrendered, after which he was arrested, charged and remanded in custody. He then pleaded guilty in court at the earliest opportunity.

Justice Peters calculated the sentence based on McField’s personal circumstances, the culpability and harm done, as well as the wider circumstances of the case, including the sentimentality attached to the complainant’s chain, which he had owned since he was a child. She arrived at a period of fifteen months.

Despite the “defendant’s unattractive criminal record containing six convictions for violence and a 2020 conviction for robbery”, there were a number of mitigating factors and other circumstances that led her to suspend the sentence and keep McField out of jail.

“The defendant had the very good sense to surrender when he discovered that he was wanted by the police in connection with this matter. He has no recollection of this incident due probably to the drugs and alcohol that he was at the time consuming, but he accepts that he is nonetheless guilty. He has had a tough life, as is outlined in the Social Inquiry Report (SIR) and was arrested for the first time at the age of 11 and has since then spent five years in reform school,” the judge noted.

She said he has accepted that “alcohol is his demon”, but as he is getting older, he has more recently spent a few years without offending and would like support to become a more useful member of society. By the time she sentenced him, McField had also spent over 130 days in custody on remand.

However, he had told the court that he appreciated the opportunity to prove himself while he was at liberty and to go back to work in construction. Despite his poor record on previous court orders, the judge said he needed a chance to change his “lifestyle if he is to have any hope of moving forward”.

Justice Peters said her “duty is to punish the defendant but also to seek to assist in his rehabilitation, both for his benefit and for the benefit of society as a whole”. She added, “Sentencing him to a term of immediate imprisonment will not, I assess, address the root problems and will leave him upon release simply to return to his old ways. I conclude that a more positive approach is to give him a Suspended Sentence Supervision Order.”

She said that this would allow McField to get the assistance and supervision that he needs to deal with his alcoholism, with the possibility of returning to prison if he breaches the sentence hanging over his head.

“He should be under no illusion that, given his previous poor performance on court orders, there will be little room for sympathy should he not comply with all the requirements and demands that will be placed upon him by [the Department of Community Rehabilitation],” she added.

The judge suspended the jail time for two years and imposed a number of conditions, including drug and alcohol testing, counselling and attendance at AA meetings. He is also banned from going to liquor stores.



