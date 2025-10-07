Rental scams and e-bike thefts add to police workload

(CNS): The RCIPS is warning the public about a series of fraudulent rental property schemes currently targeting prospective tenants and a spike in reports of stolen e-bikes and scooters over the past few weeks. According to reports, scammers posing as landlords or property managers offering homes to rent at attractive prices are conning victims into paying deposits or advance rent before seeing the properties. However, it appears that the homes are not available, have already been legitimately rented out, or never existed in the first place.

The methods used by these rental con merchants are: posting fake online listings, sometimes with photos copied from legitimate advertisements; using platforms such as Facebook and particularly ecayTrade; communicating only through messaging apps or email, avoiding personal meetings, and giving excuses, such as a sick relative or having to urgently leave the island.

They also pressure the victims to pay deposits quickly to ‘reserve’ the unit, often citing other interested parties, and request payment through untraceable channels, such as money transfer services, prepaid cards, or wire transfers. The police urge people to be particularly careful of requests to transfer funds outside the jurisdiction.

The RCIPS recommends that anyone renting a property should:

Verify ownership – Ask for proof of property ownership or authorisation to rent before paying. Inspect the property – Never send money without physically viewing the property. Avoid Untraceable Payments – Always use secure and verifiable payment methods. Be sceptical of ‘too good to be true’ offers – Extremely low rent is a common red flag. Report suspicious activity – Contact your local police station if you encounter suspicious listings or individuals. Fake identification and cloned phone numbers – An ID and/or telephone number appearing to be local should never be accepted as authentic without verification. Remember the possibility of deep fakes and cloned numbers. Contact your bank immediately if you realise that a payment from or through the bank resulted from a scam.

Meanwhile, after finding several stolen e-bikes at a residential property in George Town, police are advising the public how to avoid being a victim of such thefts.

Owners shoud linvest in strong bicycle locks and other security systems. E-bikes and Scooters are light and can be easily taken, so attaching them to solid, stationary structures using a U-locks or chain locks is often enough to prevent thieves from making off with them.

Other security systems available include: battery locks, which prevent the battery from being used if it is stolen; motion alarms, which can alert you, or people nearby, if someone is tampering with your e-bike; and location tracker tags, which can be used to track your item in the event it is taken.

You should also practice general theft prevention strategies, such as investing in CCTV for your property, ensuring your property is well-lit, keeping the e-bike in a busy location that is easily visible to you, as opposed to an isolated one, and varying the location where you generally store your e-bike.

Always record serial numbers once you have purchased or received a new e-bike or scooter. This makes it easier to trace your property if it is stolen. Document any specific identifying features of your property by taking photos of your property in its current condition.

Contact the police right away in the event that such an item is stolen by calling 911 or contacting your nearest police station. The RCIPS also urged everyone to exercise caution when searching for rental properties adding that timely reporting can prevent further victimisation. For assistance or to report a suspected rental scam, please contact the Police at 949-4222.