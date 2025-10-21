Police seek driver who overturned truck, trailer and boat

(CNS): Police are seeking the driver and other occupants of a Toyota Tundra truck that overturned, along with a boat and trailer it was pulling, following a single-vehicle collision on Marina Drive, George Town, close to Domino Street, at about 8:50pm Sunday. According to the RCIPS, it appears that the truck veered off the road and then overturned. A large crowd formed at the scene, but the driver and others left the location before the police arrived.

One man who had been travelling in the boat that was being towed remained at the crash scene, but he told police officers at the scene that he could not identify the driver of the Tundra. He was uninjured, and no other injuries were reported as a result of the smash.

Police are now looking for both the truck driver and the passengers. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about the occupants is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website.