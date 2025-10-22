Ombudsman takes aim at governor for trying to fire her

Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone

(CNS): Sharon Roulstone, Cayman’s first local Ombudsman, has been granted a judicial review of an attempt by Governor Jane Owen to fire her from the independent public office over what appears to be minor staff complaints about her management style. The unprecedented move by a governor of the Cayman Islands to try to sack a senior local appointee over human resource matters has been met with a similarly unprecedented response by the target of that disciplinary action, which is to fight back in the courts.

The governor’s investigation has not been made public, and the judicial review document filed by Roulstone’s attorneys almost a month ago was not published by the courts until yesterday, Tuesday, 21 October. The legal documents that set out Roulstone’s side of this unusual situation raise questions about the validity of the governor’s attempt to dismiss a very senior public servant in Cayman for cause.

Roulstone’s office handles complaints about the delivery of public services, including those related to the police, as well as upholding freedom of information access and protecting personal data.

Despite the numerous and often well-documented reports of senior civil servants’ incompetence, their repeated mismanagement of funds, their failures to follow relevant laws and even corruption, public officials are almost always moved to a different position, paid off, or simply left in their posts until retirement, regardless of the accusations against them.

Roulstone has argued in the legal action that the governor does not have the power to initiate a disciplinary hearing based on allegations made by a small number of staff. The allegations include accusations that Roulstone had raised her voice and slapped her hand on a desk during a meeting, and denied a member of staff extended paid sick leave.

The ombudsman contends that these complaints don’t come close to the kind of conduct that would have triggered the governor’s involvement, as they are “confined to internal office complaints” by just three members of staff. They bear no relation to the competence, integrity or quality of Roulstone’s constitutional investigative functions and fall far short of the level of seriousness required to warrant her constitutional removal by the governor.

Roulstone argues that the investigation is not properly constituted, and the terms of reference for this investigation are also unlawful in relation to her position. The Office of the Ombudsman is effectively overseen by parliament and is completely independent. While she can be fired by the governor, it is only in very limited and very serious circumstances.

However, the governor has not only opened an investigation and instigated disciplinary action, but she has also hired a consultant from the UK to oversee it. Felicity Mitchell, a former senior ombudsman in the UK, is named on Roulstone’s JR application.

Roulstone states that she learned about the investigation and the appointment of Mitchell in a letter from the governor in July. The documents also reveal that Owen’s predecessor, Martyn Roper, initiated three investigations against Roulstone, all of which were either abandoned or ended in her favour.

The JR application documents further reveal that fact that Roulstone, as part of her remit as the independent complaints office, has had cause to investigate the governor, along with many other public officers and senior public servants.

She has also documented a meeting with the current governor in which Owen had suggested Roulstone might prefer a payoff rather than undergo another “exhausting investigation”.

In her application to the court, Roulstone details some of the complaints being made about her, which come from three individuals and are all related to in-office personnel issues. They include a complaint by one staff member about insufficient mentoring and insufficient or inconsistent feedback about their performance, and a complaint about the way that Roulstone had handled a request from a staff member to work remotely from overseas.

Roulstone argues in the document that she was given little or no opportunity to respond to these HR grievances before the governor’s office found against her. She also has documentation showing how the governor’s office refused her the opportunity to seek legal advice ahead of one of the related meetings.

In summarising her case against the governor, Roulstone lists eleven features that she will rely on to support her case that the process initiated by the governor was “unlawful, irrational, disproportionate and procedurally unfair”.

Roulstone contends that there is no real basis to try to fire her for what are minor human resource grievances, whether true or not. “The nature of the allegations are confined to internal office complaints,” she argues, adding that they come nowhere near the constitutional requirement to kick her out of office.

CNS reached out to the governor’s office for comment on the situation, including why the investigation into the ombudsman was commenced based solely on HR matters and why it was not made public. In response, we were told, “As the matter you referenced is currently before the courts, it would be inappropriate for us to provide any comment at this time.”

The case is scheduled to be heard in Grand Court in December.