OAG pulls few punches on competence of CIG accountants

(CNS): The latest damning report by the Office of the Auditor General over the state of the Cayman Islands Government’s books makes it very clear that across the public sector, senior accountants and financial officers are failing to reach the standards required of them to produce timely, accurate and accessible annual financial reports. But no one is doing anything about it.

In his first review of the CIG’s annual accounts as the auditor general, Patrick Smith has not sugarcoated the situation and made it very clear that there are serious failings that are being allowed to continue year after year.

In the overall assessment of the 2024 audits of all public bodies, Smith found that it revealed “persistent systemic weaknesses that require immediate attention”.

He said the report demonstrates that while individual public bodies may achieve clean audit opinions and positive financial results, “underlying systemic weaknesses in financial management, regulatory compliance, and governance frameworks require immediate and comprehensive corrective action”.

The concentration of issues indicates “fundamental problems that extend beyond individual entity performance to encompass sector-wide control and oversight mechanisms”, which Smith said the finance ministry must tackle.

Comprehensive measures are needed to improve financial statement preparation quality, including enhanced pre-audit review processes, strengthened internal controls and systematic training programmes for finance staff across all public bodies.

“The persistent pattern of extensive post-submission adjustments undermines confidence in financial information used for decision-making throughout the year and requires immediate intervention,” he added.

For years, the finance ministry and the financial secretary have denied they are responsible for the government-wide accounting process.

Back in 2016, Kenneth Jefferson, who still holds the position of financial secretary, was identified by the deputy governor as the person to take charge of the government’s overall financial reporting. But this has not happened, largely because the chief financial officers all answer to chief officers, who in turn answer to the deputy governor.

Contributing to the issue are audits being completed late, as well as backlogs and delays in tabling entities’ final reports so that the public can finally gain access.

Smith said that during 2024, the OAG audited about $2 billion in entity transactions out of the $3.7 billion actual transactions, which include the executive transactions that form part of the annual Entire Public Sector reports. Most of these remain substantially unaudited due to the EPS backlog, including an estimated $1 billion in coercive revenue and $194 million in executive expenditure last year alone.

Financial statement preparation is a significant contributor to the backlogs and delays, Smith said, making it very clear in this report that there are serious problems with public accounting that are not being addressed.

“The most critical concern emerging from our 2024 audits is the persistently poor quality of financial statements submitted for audit, as evidenced by the extensive corrections required after submission,” he said. “During the audit, a total of 336 adjustments, valued at $150 million, were made after the financial statements were submitted, affecting the overall financial performance and position of public bodies.”

The 2024 audits identified 163 significant findings across five operational categories, with financial management representing the most critical area of concern, Smith wrote in the report, adding that the deficiencies affect basic controls.

“Common issues included poor bank reconciliation, inadequate ledger reviews, and weak budgeting processes. Furthermore, revenue management issues impacted several public bodies. This involves improper revenue recognition,” he said.

Once all the mistakes were corrected, the changes made a notable difference to the government’s overall year-end surplus, reducing it by over $679,000. Smith stressed this was due to fundamental accounting errors. While the HSA was one of the worst, with some $64 million worth of mistakes, CIMA also made $37 million worth of accounting mistakes.

“Such extensive post-submission corrections indicate that critical policy and operational decisions throughout the year may be based on inaccurate financial information, undermining effective governance and decision-making processes,” Smith said as he stressed one of the many reasons why the state of public accounting is of such concern.

“The quality issues extend beyond 2024 to backlogged audits, where completed engagements since the last General Report reveal even more concerning patterns. The 2020 CIAA audit required 47 adjustments worth $31.9 million, while the 2023 MACI audit necessitated 11 adjustments worth $10.5 million,” he noted, indicating that this poor financial statement preparation quality significantly contributes to audit backlogs and delays.

The problems clearly identified in this report are longstanding and entrenched. Although the OAG has raised concerns for many years, this time in very stark terms with Smith at the helm, the fundamental problem that the accountants are not being held to account is undoubtedly at the heart of the issue.