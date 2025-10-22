Nomination deadline extended for local annual awards

22/10/2025
Cayman Islands
Uniformed contingents line up in Heroes Square for the 2023 Heroes Day celebrations

(CNS): The National Recognition Awards Committee has extended the nomination period for the local gongs that are handed out annually on National Heroes’ Day. The new deadline is Friday, 31 October, and the committee hopes the extension will provide the public with the chance to recognise “deserving nation builders”. People can nominate individuals or groups whose vision and dedication have shaped the physical landscape of the Cayman Islands, the committee said.

The 2026 awards will celebrate the theme “Physical Infrastructure”, honouring those who have shaped the built environment, including roads, airports, ports, utilities and other developments, and laid the foundation for continued progress, a release stated.

The release did not say how many people have been nominated so far, but the nomination window opened on 1 September and was scheduled to close last week.

For more information about the nomination process and the 2026 categories, please visit gov.ky/ysch/national-recognition-awards, contact 244-2424 or email nhd@gov.ky.   

  1. round & round incircles we go says:
    22/10/2025 at 5:42 pm

    My award does to the Lands & Survey Dept., who closed the whole Dept. on Thursday of last week so that they could have as a “Staff Appreciation Day.”

    PS Public not invited.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    22/10/2025 at 4:06 pm

    Perhaps we need to do this every 5+ years now.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    22/10/2025 at 1:16 pm

    I nominate Matthew Wight for services to incomplete physical infrastructure

    6
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    22/10/2025 at 12:14 pm

    maybe all caymanians have had an award already???
    caymanians = best self back-slappers in the world.

    9
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    22/10/2025 at 11:20 am

    Perhaps sometimes there are no people to nominate because nothing of particular note has been achieved?

    These are the kind of people who insist on graduation ceremonies from pre-school, primary school, high school, and any other event!

    12
    Reply

