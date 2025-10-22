Nomination deadline extended for local annual awards

Uniformed contingents line up in Heroes Square for the 2023 Heroes Day celebrations

(CNS): The National Recognition Awards Committee has extended the nomination period for the local gongs that are handed out annually on National Heroes’ Day. The new deadline is Friday, 31 October, and the committee hopes the extension will provide the public with the chance to recognise “deserving nation builders”. People can nominate individuals or groups whose vision and dedication have shaped the physical landscape of the Cayman Islands, the committee said.

The 2026 awards will celebrate the theme “Physical Infrastructure”, honouring those who have shaped the built environment, including roads, airports, ports, utilities and other developments, and laid the foundation for continued progress, a release stated.

The release did not say how many people have been nominated so far, but the nomination window opened on 1 September and was scheduled to close last week.

For more information about the nomination process and the 2026 categories, please visit gov.ky/ysch/national-recognition-awards, contact 244-2424 or email nhd@gov.ky.