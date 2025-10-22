New transport board tasked with improving bus service

Public buses at the George Town depot

(CNS): A newly appointed Public Transport Board (PTB) recently held its first official meeting to begin discussions on the long-awaited improvements to the safety, reliability, efficiency and accessibility of the current woefully inadequate public bus service. Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who has held the transport portfolio since 2022, said the new appointments and the first meeting marked “a new chapter in building a more modern and efficient transport system for our Islands”.

Ebanks added, “I am confident that with the experience and dedication of this board, we will see meaningful progress toward a safer, more reliable public transport network that truly serves the needs of our growing community.”

The new chairman, David Bodden, said the board had begun the important work of shaping the future of public transport.

“Our focus will be on improving standards, supporting operators, and ensuring that public transport remains safe, affordable and accessible for everyone. We are committed to collaborating closely with stakeholders to deliver real improvements that benefit the entire community,” he added.

Patricia Ulett is the new deputy chair of the board, and Collin Redden, Davis Scott, Javier Medina and Judy Powery are members. There are also ex officio members from the planning and tourism ministries, as well as the port and airport authorities.