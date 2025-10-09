New DoT ‘vaCay’ campaign promotes stress-free holidays

Seven Mile Beach (from the DoT’s “Welcome to vaCay” promotion)

(CNS): The Department of Tourism has launched a new promotional campaign, “Welcome to vaCay”, that depicts Cayman as a relaxing and stress-free vacation destination. Painting an image of Cayman as an antidote to “stressful, overwhelming and demanding” destinations that leave travellers more exhausted than when they left, the “vaCay” is the “vacation [that] vacation wishes it took”, according to the DoT.

The promotion was created in response to data showing that four in ten US travellers return home needing a “vacation from their vacation”, while 60% said they sacrifice rest by trying to do it all while on holiday.

Tourism officials have not said how much the campaign is coasting, but the department came in for criticism last year when it signed $12 million worth of deals with a US public relations firm and an advertising agency. Ad agency Grey, which is based in New York, created this campaign.

A release stated about the new campaign explained its aim was to sell holidays in the Cayman Islands as the opposite of “over-scheduled, exhausting vacations” where there are “no to-do lists, no alarms, no jam-packed itineraries”.

Tourism Director Rosa Harris said, “Too often, vacations leave people more exhausted than when they arrived. Travellers want something different, and that is exactly what the Cayman Islands delivers. ‘Welcome to vaCay’ is our way of inviting the world to experience our three-island destination, where vacation is as it should and was always meant to be: stress-free, rejuvenating, and effortlessly luxurious.”

The campaign highlights a simple contrast between traditional trips filled with stress and false expectations to what a vacation should truly feel like — days that unfold naturally, luxury without pretension, world-class dining in the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, the warm hospitality of locals and culturally authentic experiences that travellers can’t find anywhere else.

With a new 30-second hero spot (see below), filmed entirely in the Cayman Islands and narrated by Caymanian actress Rita Estevanovich, and a suite of creative assets, including 15-second cutdowns, short-form social edits, and digital adaptations, the goal is to attract both new and repeat visitors to boost arrivals after a period of ups and downs for the sector.

“The Cayman Islands is entering a new era, one where we set the standard for what vacation truly means,” said Tourism Minister Gary Rutty. “This campaign redefines the vacation experience for travellers and reflects our commitment to prioritising Caymanians, from the cast and crew who brought it to life to the cultural experiences that make our destination unique. It is both a showcase of our islands and a tribute to the people who make them extraordinary.”