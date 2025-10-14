NCFC to unveil policy agenda on Wednesday

Premier André Ebanks

(CNS): Premier André Ebanks will be delivering the National Coalition for Caymanians’ Strategic Policy Statement (SPS) on Wednesday, unveiling for the first time the government’s agenda for the next three and a half years. It has been almost six months since the coalition, comprising four members of the TCCP, four of the CINP and three independents, formed a new administration.

The SPS will outline to the public how these factions plan to deliver a cohesive policy platform, given the differing campaign promises made to the voters. Ebanks has already indicated on various public platforms over the last week that there are unlikely to be any major surprises in this overarching policy document, which will set out the bigger picture.

The premier said the Cayman Islands’ key concerns, including immigration, education, the cost of living, and healthcare, will all be addressed.

However, it will be the budget statement, which Finance Minister Rolston Anglin will deliver at the beginning of November, that will provide the real details about where and on what the NCFC will be spending the CI$2.5 billion it expects to collect in revenue over the next two years.

When he appeared last week on Compass TV, Ebanks said that where people will see a difference is the “professional, unified and disciplined way in which our government is going to handle each of those issues”. Despite this assurance, there have been some concerns about differences among the three factions of government.

The recent lifting of the interim protection order on blue iguana critical habitat flies in the face of the green agenda on which Ebanks’ party, the TCCP, ran. There are also unconfirmed reports of differences of opinion on how far the much-touted and long-anticipated immigration reforms should go.

Caymanian Employment and Immigration Minister Michael Myles, a member of the CINP who favours radical reform, was expected to bring amendments to the immigration laws to parliament before the year is out.

However, Ebanks said that Myles is currently consulting on that legislation with specific focus groups, including the Cayman Islands Tourism Association and the Chamber of Commerce, which means it is unlikely that the final, fully drafted amendment bill will be presented before the New Year.

However, the premier said he has not seen any “scratching” or “clawing” in response to the draft bill, despite the wide speculation that the business community opposes many of the original proposals.

Ebanks said this was an example of how “measured, professional and thoughtful” the coalition is in its approach to reform and governance. He said that the SPS will represent the broad direction the government he leads “wants to take this country”, which will include looking at its goals for immigration reform, if not the details of how it will achieve those goals.

Once the SPS is delivered, Ebanks has previously indicated that he will also release the official agreement between the factions within the coalition that helped form this administration.