NCFC sets out lofty goals in agreement for governance

The National Coalition For Caymanians (L-R, back) Julie Hunter, Heather Bodden and Rolston Anglin, (middle row) Michael Myles, Isaac Rankine, Nickolas, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, André Ebanks, Gary Rutty, and (front) Jay Ebanks

(CNS): Members of the National Coalition For Caymanians (NCFC) have signed an agreement, which forms the basis of how the three factions plan to cooperate and govern since forming the coalition in the wake of the election. While describing the document as historic, since no previous coalition government has made such an agreement public, it doesn’t explain what incentives were offered or deals cut after the election to bring the factions together or how the make-up of Cabinet was agreed.

Nevertheless, it does set out a lofty vision of how the eleven MPs hope to work together and govern the Cayman Islands, including introducing a mediation mechanism to help maintain cohesion among the two parties (the CINP and the TCCP) as well as the three independent members that make up the NCFCs.

Policy differences are already apparent, demonstrated by recent decisions in relation to the environment, and, despite the premier’s claims to the contrary, unofficial sources indicate that the planned immigration reforms have led to some internal strife. However, the agreement outlines a plan for how the coalition intends to tackle disputes.

Seven of the eleven members of this coalition were part of the original PACT government, formed entirely of independents under the leadership of Wayne Panton. PACT collapsed when it became clear there were significant differences on policy, as well as governance and integrity.

With Panton ousted as premier, the government reformed as the UPM, led by Julianna O’Connor-Connolly, but the squabbling continued. Then, in November 2024, four members of the UPM resigned from government due to fundamental differences within the group. Three of them are now members of the NCFC: Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Heather Bodden, and the current premier, André Ebanks. Sabrina Turner also resigned but lost her seat in the general election.

After resigning, the four made public statements about poor governance and integrity within the UPM. They joined forces with Panton to form the TCCP and did not campaign alongside any of their other former UPM colleagues.

But now, as members of the new coalition, they are once again working alongside two Cabinet members who remained with the UPM but then ran as independents in the election — Jay Ebanks and Isaac Rankine.

While it is clear that differences are going to arise within the NCFC, the premier maintains that this “historic” agreement sets out how the coalition “will come together to resolve longstanding problems, unify our people and create a stronger, fairer Cayman”.

The deal was not signed until this week, after the new government drafted and delivered its Strategic Policy Statement and just a few weeks ahead of the presentation of the coalition’s first budget next month.

According to the document, while the coalition has taken the time to come to a written agreement, they have also acknowledged that conflict is inevitable and there will be disagreements over the course of the remaining three and a half years of the term.

“That is why we have conceived a process of internal conflict resolution where, in the event of any disagreement, we are committed to internal mediation,” the agreement states. It sets out a process beginning with a “neutral mediator” being appointed from inside the coalition government to facilitate discussions and seek resolutions. If that doesn’t work, then the NCFC will turn to a professional external independent mediator.

The deal also sets out the core value of the coalition and the decision-making process. It highlights the members’ commitment to adhere to the Ministerial Code of Conduct, to enact an enforceable Parliamentary Code of Conduct, and honour a conflict resolution framework and the noted mediation process.

Notably, the document was signed and published after the coalition had had time to govern, rather than immediately following the election.

“This has never happened in this manner in our Islands — an agreement among the members that comprise a coalition government, which expressly sets out to the public how we will come together to resolve longstanding problems, unify our people and create a stronger, fairer Cayman,” Ebanks said in a press release about the deal.

“Having worked together on the Strategic Policy Statement for 2026-2028, and budget documents for 2026-2027, and on several pressing areas of reform, our bonds of fellowship and working relationship as well as knowledge of the current state of public affairs have all deepened,” the premier stated

He noted that this provided the group with the ability to come up with an agreement with a higher degree of specificity and certainty than would have been possible earlier in the process.

While such an agreement may be new to Cayman, other countries, including the UK, Canada and Germany, have elected coalition governments that have entered into similar agreements. Research shows that the NCFC Coalition Agreement is on par, or more robust in certain cases, by comparison.

“Publishing this agreement demonstrates responsible, transparent leadership and unity in service to the people of the Cayman Islands,” said Deputy Premier Gary Rutty (CINP). “The public should be able to trust its elected leaders because of our integrity.

“The people of these Islands deserve more than rhetoric… They deserve utmost confidence that this government will provide long-term stability, coherence and unity. These qualities are not optional; they are the foundation upon which responsible governance and national advancement must rest.”

Finance Minister Rolston Anglin (IND) said that good governance requires steady hands, clear communication, and a shared vision. “Because this NCFC Government is committed to delivering on its promises, we have created a strong accountability framework that reinforces values-based leadership and asks the Caymanian people to hold us to the highest standards,” he added.