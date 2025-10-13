NCFC creates taskforce to navigate new technology

(Front, L-R) Premier André Ebanks, NDTS Chair Cristina Spratt, Innovation Minister Isaac Rankine, (back) Dr Alexandra Forsell, Tamsin Deasey, Acting Deputy Chief Officer Charles Brown, Lucia Gallardo, James McFee, Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie, Kaitlyn Elphinstone, Jason Nehra, and Jeff Goddard.

(CNS): The Cayman Islands must keep pace with rapid technological transformation, which is altering the way private and public sectors do business and how individuals learn, live and work, the government has said. In order to responsibly harness developing technologies to benefit local people, Cayman needs a national framework to thrive in the digital economy. To this end, the NCFC has created a National Digital Transformation Strategy Taskforce (NDTS).

“We are in an exciting time in the Cayman Islands, and this will affect every facet of society,” said Premier André Ebanks as he announced the appointment of the group. The NDTS members have broad, deep experience in the three pillars that will underpin their work, including digital trust, intelligence and transformation, as well as digital assets and economic growth, he said.

However, Ebanks said that what is equally important is their individual and collective passion to proactively help empower the Cayman people to make the most of our opportunities today, while also preparing for tomorrow’s economy and job markets.

The CIG has formed several task forces over the years to focus on specific issues, including an employment task force in 2016 and a housing one in 2022, neither of which was particularly successful in its goals. However, it is evident that, regardless of the outcome of this task force, the rapid advancement of technology will continue to be an integral part of all our lives.

“Cayman must embrace technological advancements responsibly in order to strengthen our economy, improve our daily lives and prepare the next generation for the future,” said Ebanks, who is also the financial services minister. “Digital transformation is the next logical step and, as we have done with financial services, we’ll proceed with prudency and yet pace.”

Isaac Rankin, who oversees the innovation portfolio, said a stronger, fairer Cayman means adapting to a changing world and recognising “what we are about to embark upon will be key for our future… while we embrace our past, we also embrace our future.”

In a press release, officials said the task force will focus on building a secure, resilient and trusted “digital backbone” for the Cayman Islands that allows government, business and society to adopt emerging technologies confidently and sustainably. This includes strengthening data governance, expanding digital infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity, and advancing the relevance of digital identity.

Another major element will be harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies to modernise government, empower business innovation and build a future-ready workforce. This is to drive the development of more innovative services, greater competitiveness, and adaptability across Cayman’s digital economy.

The task force will also work on future-proofing Cayman’s economy through the responsible adoption of digital assets, tokenisation, and emerging financial technologies. This work strengthens financial services, drives economic diversification and sustains Cayman’s global competitiveness.

The task force is chaired by Cristina Spratt, who said it is working to a six-month timeframe to deliver guidance and takeaways for the government to consider.

Alongside Spratt, the members include Jeff Goddard, Kaitlyn Elphinstone, Jason Nehra, Dr Alexandra Forsell, Lucy Frew, Tamsin Deasey, Lucia Gallardo, and James McFee.

“All of us are honoured to have been selected for this task force, and we have a shared purpose — to guide Cayman’s digital transformation in line with global best practices and national priorities. Each of us brings unique expertise and perspective, and it is this diversity of skills and viewpoints that will make our work both meaningful and impactful,” Spratt added.