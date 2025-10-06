NCC not consulted over removal of wild blues protection

Prince Charles (now King Charles) meets Peter, the blue iguana, at the Botanic Park, March 2019 (Photo by Tim Rooke)

(CNS): Yet again, the government of the day has acted against the best interests of the Cayman Islands’ natural environment and biodiversity without properly consulting with the National Conservation Council. The government announced last week that Cabinet had lifted the interim measure that had been put in place by the NCC to protect blue iguanas released into the wild in East End due to increased danger to them posed by an unlawful road and potential future development.

The council has subsequently raised concerns about the long-term implications for Cayman’s iconic blue iguana, one of the most endangered reptiles in the world.

NCC Chair Dr Ian Kirkham told CNS that the council does not support lifting the interim directive but respects Cabinet’s decision. “We hope that in any future similar decisions the Council will have an opportunity to provide input into the decisions being considered by Cabinet,” he said diplomatically.

However, Kirkham also stated that the directive will prevent the NCC from imposing binding conditions if the developer, Bon Crepe Ltd, owned by local attorney James Bergstrom, now seeks new planning permission for the land, which could adversely affect the iguanas in the previously designated critical habitat.

“In this case, the NCC is not able to direct the inclusion of speed bumps or other speed control measures, which are vital to ensure that blue iguanas do not get killed by vehicles,” he said.

The limitations of the National Conservation Act in protecting Cayman’s unique flora and fauna are not generally understood. The disinformation and false narratives spun by wealthy landowners, developers and politicians who oppose sufficient consideration for the environment in development decisions have led some to believe the director of the Department of Environment has untold powers, which is completely untrue.

Even though the blues themselves are a protected species, without legal protection for this important habitat, the NCC will not be able to impose measures to protect iguanas living in this area. Only if an iguana is injured or killed can the DoE act against those responsible, but there is now nothing the DoE or the NCC can do to proactively prevent their harm.

Even something as simple as requiring speed bumps in their territory will be beyond the council’s powers to direct.

The decision to lift the interim projection order comes just as the DoE’s species conservation plan, which has been drafted, is going through a review. But now the limited opportunity to protect the blues has been lost.

With a full species protection plan, the government could have begun the process to make the protections permanent by acquiring the relevant land, entering into a lease or management arrangement with the landowner, or implementing mitigation measures that could allow him to use or develop the land in harmony with his endangered blue ‘tenants’.

“There is a process within the NCA for bringing the plan to the NCC and then the Cabinet for approval, after public consultation,” Kirkham explained. “Currently, data collection is ongoing to refine portions of the draft plan, but given the lifting of the interim directive, we may have to advance the plan to public consultation sooner, with the knowledge that ongoing refinements will continue over time as more data is collected.”

He said that, even though the interim directive has been lifted, the NCC members hope that the landowner will voluntarily adopt the directive’s conditions and act as a responsible steward of Cayman’s natural heritage.

But as things stand, Bergstrom is free to reapply for after-the-fact planning permission for the clearing already conducted. He can also seek permission to expand the road network that he has also cleared, and at previous planning meetings, he indicated his desire to continue the clearance.

Planning permission is required to clear land by mechanical means, including for vehicular access over existing rights of way. However, in this case, the owner did so without obtaining planning permission, and the clearing also involved the removal of mangroves, an act that is illegal without planning permission.

Bon Crepe, as the registered owner of the land, was prosecuted for that. But there have been no further penalties in relation to the land clearance and the loss of critical blue iguana habitat.

“The DoE cannot enforce planning legislation but did successfully prosecute the take of mangroves under the NCA, resulting in a conviction and a $40,000 fine,” Kirkham pointed out. “To our knowledge, the Department of Planning has not at any point taken enforcement action against the breaches of the Development and Planning Act. The cessation of the interim directive designating critical habitat has now removed the NCC’s ability to address risks to blue iguanas.”

Kirkham noted that there is no unfettered right to develop property in the Cayman Islands, as evidenced by the requirement for planning permission for even something as simple as a shed or other minor works.

“The issue of environmental conservation in the national interest vs landowner and development interests is one that everyone is wrestling with around the world,” he said. “It is generally accepted that the need for conservation of rare iconic species like the blue iguana requires some accommodation by private interests. The interim directive represented a way for people to live with wild iguanas. This goal remains the mandate of the NCC.”

CNS has also contacted the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, which is a neighbouring landowner and manages the Blue Iguana Conservation Programme, and we are awaiting a response.