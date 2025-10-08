MRCU begins aeriel ops after heavy rain

MRCU spray plane

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit began daytime aerial larvicide operations on Wednesday to target mosquito breeding sites following recent heavy rainfall. Residents may notice the aircraft flying at low altitudes, which is necessary to ensure effective treatment, the MRCU said in a release. The product being applied targets mosquito larvae, stopping them from developing into adults.

However, the MCU assured residents that it is safe for people, pets, beneficial insects, and the environment, officials said in a release about the latest work.

“Frequent rainfall this season has provided mosquitoes with more opportunities to lay eggs, resulting in larger emergences,” the release said. “By carrying out these larvicide operations, MRCU helps keep mosquito numbers much lower than they would be without intervention.”

Mosquito activity across the islands is constantly monitored, allowing the MRCU to respond promptly and bring populations down as quickly as possible through both aerial and ground operations.