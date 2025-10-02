More than 37k work permits through low season

Source: WORC

(CNS): Over this year’s summer season, the number of work permit holders in the Cayman Islands fell by several hundred when compared to the record-breaking figure at the start of 2025, though they are still high. According to the latest statistics from WORC, there were 37,262 active permits in August, around 647 fewer than when the year started.

Because of the seasonal nature of the tourism sector, the numbers will be climbing again in the coming weeks in preparation for the high season, and they are likely to break records again.

The statistics, which were released to local law firm HSM, show that Jamaicans still make up the largest group of permit holders by nationality (14,298), followed by Filipinos (6,911) and Indians (2,172).

While the top ten nationalities have been from the same countries for several years, HSM observed a steady increase in permits held by South Africans who are edging towards the top ten with 686 permits, just behind the 710 Nicaraguan workers.

It is now taking around twelve weeks to grant a new work permit or renew an existing one. HSM said that, based on the work they are doing, clients can expect to wait six to eight months for Caymanian status applications to be processed.

Point-based permanent residency applications are taking ten to twelve months, and PR variations about six months. Spouses of Caymanians or residents who have applied for a Residency and Employment Rights Certificate (RERC) can also expect to wait about six months.

The statistics released also showed that between 1 January this year and mid-August, the Board reviewed 221 Right to be Caymanian (RTBC) applications on the basis of naturalisation, and 124 on the basis of marriage. However, HSM raised some red flags about the increase in refusals for naturalisation, which is under the discretion of the deputy governor.

As government gears up to introduce new legislation that is likely to make the process of securing permanent residency or Caymanian status take much longer, HSM said they have already seen an increase in refusals for naturalisation applications by students who are normally resident here as dependents.

They are being refused because they are away from the Cayman Islands while in school, college or university, even though they may have the right to work or the right to be Caymanian on the basis of entitlement, and are perhaps the applicants that are most integrated into Caymanian society, having spent their formative years here with Caymanian friends, and who know no other home.



“Due to the fact that they are attending a university outside of the Cayman Islands, they will more than likely have spent more than the permitted 90 days [off-island],” the lawyers noted, explaining that the British Nationality Act requires an individual be a settled resident of a territory and places certain conditions on the application.

“The applicant cannot be outside of the Cayman Islands for more than 90 days in any one calendar year… or more than 450 days in a period of five years. However, exceptions can be made depending on the circumstances.”



These decisions are made by the deputy governor, who can exercise discretion and make exceptions for absences of over 90 days. “Up until recently, the Deputy Governor’s Office took the view that those students who were attending higher education outside of the Cayman Islands had a reasonable explanation,” HSM said.

However, this “seemingly is no longer the case”, though the office has provided no indication that it is now taking a different approach when processing these applications. Nevertheless, the lawyers now believe the deputy governor has adopted a UK policy that is “wholly unsuitable” to the Cayman Islands.

HSM said the change in policy has led to the “unintended consequence” of disenfranchising those residents who have the strongest connections to the Cayman Islands.