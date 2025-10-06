Man denies kidnapping and killing Brac toddler

Alissady Azalea Powell

(CNS): Appearing in Grand Court via video from HMP Northward on Friday, Devon Emmanuel Wright Jr (33) denied kidnapping and killing two-year-old Alissady Powell. At the time of the child’s death, Wright was in a relationship with her mother, Yvané Dixon-Powell. On 26 July 2022, he was staying with Dixon-Powell and another woman on South Side Road on Cayman Brac when the Alissady was reported missing. Her body was found several hours later on the ironshore about a mile and a half from her home.

Wright entered not guilty pleas to both murder and abduction, but will not face trial until July 2026 due to a packed docket. He is being represented by local defence attorney Jonathon Hughes, who has instructed leading counsel in the UK. He told the court that the case is likely to involve more than nine expert witnesses.

Wright, who currently lives in Bodden Town, was arrested in December last year after a long and controversial investigation and then charged last July, two years after the child was murdered. The investigation had involved a number of twists and turns after the initial autopsy found that the child had drowned.

It was not until the child’s mother engaged a private investigator and the police reviewed the case that the inquiry shifted from a suspicious death to a murder.