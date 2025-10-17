Man arrested after public violent encounter with woman

EMS staff treat the woman injured by a reversing car

(CNS): A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault ABH, carrying out a reckless and negligent act, and driving without being qualified after a violent incident on Friday in Camana Bay, George Town, that was caught on camera by several onlookers and circulated on social media. The couple, who police confirmed were known to each other, were involved in a physical altercation near one of the car parks in the area.

It ended with the woman being injured when the man appeared to reverse the car while she was attempting to get into it, knocking her down and dragging her along the road, before driving away from the scene.

The RCIPS said that two off-duty officers who were at the location helped the woman. Emergency Medical Services attended the location and treated the woman. She was then transported by ambulance to the HSA hospital, where she remains.

Police are asking anyone with information and/or video from this incident to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website.