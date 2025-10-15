Jury clears bar owner of gun charge despite judge’s direction

Ultra Bar owner Kirk Munroe (from social media)

(CNS): A local man has been cleared of gun possession charges by a jury, even though the judge gave the members a legal direction that the defence of “duress by circumstances”, which he had argued during the trial, should not be considered in this case. Kurt Munroe, a George Town bar owner, had found a loaded firearm, wrapped in a cloth and hidden outside, as he closed his bar one evening.

He had admitted holding on to it for five days, claiming that he feared he could be the target of whoever left it there.

The judge said that no jury that was properly directed on the evidence in this case could find that the possession of the weapon was justified, especially as he knew a number of police officers. However, the jury members clearly disagreed and found him not guilty.

Just before the conclusion of the trial, which took place in September, Justice Emma Peters heard from the prosecutor and Munroe’s attorney on the question of whether or not she should shut down the defence offered by him on legal grounds. In the end, she found that the defence was not open to him.

“We heard from a number of police officers in this case,” Justice Peters said in the ruling, adding that some were even called as defence witnesses and said they had known him for many years. “It is clear to me that the defendant had more than the usual number of options open to him.

“He did not take them and, in my view, the defence of duress or necessity is not one to which he is entitled to avail himself since I do not consider that any jury properly directed could conclude that the defence is made out.”

On the basis of that ruling, she had directed the jury on the law before they began their deliberations. But it is clear from the verdict that the jury believed Munroe was in possession of the gun as a result of duress.

During the trial, they had heard that there had been a number of commercial robberies in the area in the summer of 2021, and Munroe had also assisted someone who had been mugged near the Ultra Lounge, the bar he owned.

Munroe had argued that when he found the gun outside, he believed whoever left it there might have been planning to use it on him, either to hold up the bar or come after him for helping the victim who had been robbed on the street.

He claimed he had held onto the gun for five days, though the crown had contended it was longer, before his house was raided by police. However, before the raid, the situation caused Munroe and his family to stay at a hotel because they were afraid for their lives. He said that although he had made attempts to contact two police officers whom he knew to tell them about the gun, he had not been able to track them down.

Munroe said that some police officers had warned him to be careful about which officers he spoke to because of lax security, as well as the frequent leaking of police reports and who made them, and he had taken the warning seriously.

He had been concerned by the level of gun crime at the time, as there had been several shootings at bars not so far from his own, including murders at the Globe and Vics bars. There had also been an incident in his own bar when he discovered that a customer was armed.

While Munroe accepted that he had received no actual threats to his life or that of his family, he said he was very worried about finding the gun because he felt that it was a threat.

The crown had asked the judge to direct the jury against accepting his defence of duress, and Justice Peters concluded that, despite Munroe’s concerns, once he had the gun, the potential threats had lessened, but he had held on to the loaded weapon and ammunition for too long without doing anything about it.

The judge found that, even though he knew two serving and one retired police officer very well, he had made only cursory attempts to contact them about the firearm.

However, despite her directions based on these considerations, the jury found differently.

This was not the first jury to have difficulties convicting in this case. Munroe was first tried in 2022, which ended in a hung jury. The case then wound its way through a number of legal issues before the second trial some two years later, which concluded last month when he was finally acquitted.

If he had been found guilty, Munroe would be facing a minimum of ten years behind bars, even though, according to his testimony, he had held onto the gun for less than a week and had certainly not used the weapon in a crime.