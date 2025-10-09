John-John resigns from PPM without offering reason
(CNS) UPDATED WITH PPM RESPONSE: Dwayne “John-John” Seymour has resigned from the Progressive People’s Movement but has given no explanation for his departure from the political team that he joined with enthusiasm in February, just before this year’s election. In a letter posted on his social media pages, he said he had not made the decision lightly.
Seymour has been a member of almost all Cayman’s main political groupings at one time or another over the last twenty years and is no stranger to crossing the floor or switching sides, having done so three times during the previous administration.
Seymour’s open letter provided no clues as to what he plans to do next or why he chose to leave the PPM. However, CNS understands from several unconfirmed sources that he has been engaged in discussions with some, though not all, members of the National Coalition for Caymanians about joining their ranks.
In the short letter, Seymour simply said he had sought counsel from his family and his closest advisors in his constituency of Bodden Town East. “I have taken considerable time to reflect on it, weighing both my own principles and the responsibilities I owe to the people of my district and, indeed, the entire Cayman Islands,” he wrote.
He said that serving as an MP for Bodden Town was one of the greatest honours of his life, and the trust and support he has received from his constituents had been “deeply humbling”. He added that his “years of experience have given me the encouragement and motivation to pursue this decision”.
Seymour said he will continue to serve as an independent member and that his commitment to his constituents remains steadfast. “I look forward to maintaining a cooperative relationship with all Members of Parliament as we continue to strive to improve the lives of our constituents and the entire Cayman Islands,” he stated.
With a history of switching political teams, it would not be a great surprise if Seymour is seeking to join the government, especially since several of his former political allies are sitting on the front bench.
However, CNS has not been able to confirm whether any of the talks Seymour is alleged to have had with coalition members have led to any concrete offers or what exactly the NCFC has to gain from recruiting him.
There are already indications that the coalition is not as solid as it first appeared and that political differences are emerging among three factions. Quite how Seymour would resolve any of those differences is still unclear, other than a need for one faction to increase its numbers to gain more influence on policy.
Meanwhile, CNS has reached out to PPM Leader Joey Hew for comment on Seymour’s resignation, and we are awaiting a response to our specific questions.
However, PPM issued a brief statement on Thursday afternoon, thanking Seymour and wishing him every success.
“We appreciate Mr Seymour’s contributions during his time with the Progressives and wish him well in his ongoing public service and future pursuits,” Joey Hew, the party and opposition leader, said. “The Progressives remain focused on working for the people of the Cayman Islands, committed to strengthening our team and adapting where necessary to meet the needs of our country.”
The release said that the Progressives stand united in their mission to provide steady, transparent and people-focused leadership for all Caymanians.
Category: Politics
Joey don’t know how to cook the turtle meat like Sir Alden…..what a joke our politics is like in Cayman! Makes me sick to my stomach!
Wayne BFF
#gotbail
Here is one of Top Pension platinum members who business the DLP can’t seem to cite for one violations despite always paying pension and health insurance to his workers when he feels in the right mood to pay them. Another Chamber of Commerce immunity client whom they always give a pass to anytime any issues or offences arise. Who says being a MP doesn’t carry any benefits???
Whatever this clown is up to, Cayman deserves much, much better.
You know it’s not about helping the people. Its about helping himself.
Andre, please, for the love of god and country, leave this man out in the political wilderness and DO NOT let him in.
Wait for the implosion when the Premier is removed and a new Cabinet is formed. Another “news” outlet will go bezerk.
Anyone that supports this clown joining the current government bench in any capacity represents a threat to the stability and security of the islands.
Jovanny Ebanks of NS and Rolly Anglin of WBN as Ministers have no shame if they’re involved with this type of power play by supporting the likes of D Seymour and K Bryant into the NCFC coalition.
F@k off Jon Jon! We have all seen this horror show a few times. Cayman is doomed if him and his comrades Kenny, Juju are back in power on the gowermint bench
Any govt with Dwayne Seymour, Kenny Bryan and Juliana O’Connor back in Cabinet is destined to overspend, lack transparency, will be reckless and accelerate the decline of these islands.
And anyone cares because…???
Not every lost soul deserves to be saved!
You are too great an endangering contaminating liability to bring aboard.
John John, your cat lives have come to an end – Cats only have nine lives, and you carelessly used all of them, there is no tenth cat life for you, bye bye.
Another example of greed, lust for power and big business influencing how politics in Cayman operates behind the scenes. The BT astrologer would never make this move without encouragement from members of the current govt and his handlers who desperately want him to replace Michael Myles as Minister of Labour & Immigration
BTE, you lot are an absolute disgrace.
On a level with GTC
You should see who his “closest Bodden Town East advisors” are. A bunch of deadbeat ne’er do wells as thick as he is.
A blind man can see that the clown prince joke joke is negotiating with the independents in the current coalition.
Rolly and Jay fancy themselves as the real leadership duo of movers & shakers in the current set up.
This is another disaster for Cayman because Kenny & Juju will be next!
Well Julie holds the NATIONAL FENCE JUMPER RECORD 🏆 For most fence jumps in any parliament. So stand back she lacing up her shoes for the next jump.
John John is in 2nd 🥈 KB is definitely 3rd place 🥉 for jumps. But one thing the 3 have in common THEY ALL POWER HUNGRY
Premier Andre Ebanks would be crazy to entertain Jon Jon joining this government. He is a disaster as a minister every time
Corrupt actors and wealthy donors from corporate cayman are demanding their paid clowns lDwayne Seymour, Kenneth Bryant are in government especially Cabinet. Anybody that supports them in government should be charged with treason!
He is the first one to leave the ppm, and they said he wasnt smart.🤔
next move join the Gov. Andre answer your phone?