John-John resigns from PPM without offering reason

Dwayne Seymour addresses parliament, February 2025 (photo credit: CIG)

(CNS) UPDATED WITH PPM RESPONSE: Dwayne “John-John” Seymour has resigned from the Progressive People’s Movement but has given no explanation for his departure from the political team that he joined with enthusiasm in February, just before this year’s election. In a letter posted on his social media pages, he said he had not made the decision lightly.

Seymour has been a member of almost all Cayman’s main political groupings at one time or another over the last twenty years and is no stranger to crossing the floor or switching sides, having done so three times during the previous administration.

Seymour’s open letter provided no clues as to what he plans to do next or why he chose to leave the PPM. However, CNS understands from several unconfirmed sources that he has been engaged in discussions with some, though not all, members of the National Coalition for Caymanians about joining their ranks.

In the short letter, Seymour simply said he had sought counsel from his family and his closest advisors in his constituency of Bodden Town East. “I have taken considerable time to reflect on it, weighing both my own principles and the responsibilities I owe to the people of my district and, indeed, the entire Cayman Islands,” he wrote.

He said that serving as an MP for Bodden Town was one of the greatest honours of his life, and the trust and support he has received from his constituents had been “deeply humbling”. He added that his “years of experience have given me the encouragement and motivation to pursue this decision”.

Seymour said he will continue to serve as an independent member and that his commitment to his constituents remains steadfast. “I look forward to maintaining a cooperative relationship with all Members of Parliament as we continue to strive to improve the lives of our constituents and the entire Cayman Islands,” he stated.

With a history of switching political teams, it would not be a great surprise if Seymour is seeking to join the government, especially since several of his former political allies are sitting on the front bench.

However, CNS has not been able to confirm whether any of the talks Seymour is alleged to have had with coalition members have led to any concrete offers or what exactly the NCFC has to gain from recruiting him.

There are already indications that the coalition is not as solid as it first appeared and that political differences are emerging among three factions. Quite how Seymour would resolve any of those differences is still unclear, other than a need for one faction to increase its numbers to gain more influence on policy.

Meanwhile, CNS has reached out to PPM Leader Joey Hew for comment on Seymour’s resignation, and we are awaiting a response to our specific questions.

However, PPM issued a brief statement on Thursday afternoon, thanking Seymour and wishing him every success.

“We appreciate Mr Seymour’s contributions during his time with the Progressives and wish him well in his ongoing public service and future pursuits,” Joey Hew, the party and opposition leader, said. “The Progressives remain focused on working for the people of the Cayman Islands, committed to strengthening our team and adapting where necessary to meet the needs of our country.”

The release said that the Progressives stand united in their mission to provide steady, transparent and people-focused leadership for all Caymanians.