Injured woman arrested for dangerous driving

(CNS): A 25-year-old woman who crashed her Jeep Wrangler into a Honda Fit in Bodden Town on Saturday night has been arrested for dangerous driving. She remains in hospital in stable condition, having sustained serious injuries. Police said the crash happened after they were called to a disturbance at a home in Midland Acres.

When the officers arrived, they saw the Jeep speeding away without lights on. The vehicle was seen shortly afterwards travelling west along Bodden Town Road at high speed, still with no lights.

The Jeep eventually collided with the Honda, which was travelling in the opposite direction, and a roadside structure, east of Condor Road.

Officers attended the location and assisted the driver of the Jeep, who appeared to have been seriously injured. They conducted first aid until the arrival of EMS. The driver and passenger of the Honda Fit received what appeared to be minor injuries.

All three people were transported to the HSA hospital in George Town for treatment, and the occupants of the Honda were subsequently discharged.