Inflation takes another upward turn, new basket created

(CNS): Following a welcome drop in the rate of inflation from 2.8% at the end of 2024 to 1.8% at the end of the first quarter of this year, the latest figures from the Economics and Statistics Office show inflation took another upward turn at the end of June, increasing to 1.9%. While that may not be significant on its own, it’s a move in the wrong direction, and follows constant increases in prices for the last four years that saw inflation peak at 12% in the middle of 2022. And most of the regular bills families are paying have increased by much more than the average rate.

The half-year consumer price index report shows an 8% increase in the cost of phone services and other communication from this time last year. The cost of education has gone up 7.2%, healthcare by 3.4%, groceries by more than 3%, and transport more than 4% over the last 12 months.

As families grapple with an unending crisis of soaring prices almost every quarter without equal pay increases or pay increases of any kind, the government will be introducing a new “basket” of goods for measuring inflation going forward. It is almost a decade since the current basket was compiled and the new basket of consumer goods and services will better reflect the local general consumer price level and inflation rate.

Officials said the basket was compiled through a data collection process, using the Household Budget Survey 2023, a follow-up survey of providers since the third and fourth quarters of 2024, and a validation process in 2025. “The 2025 CPI basket is expected to result in more accurate CPI inflation statistics, as it replaces the 2016 CPI basket currently in use,” the ESO said.

The ESO found that a final estimate of the Cayman Islands’ household consumption expenditures in June this year stood at more than CI$3 billion, with almost $1 billion going on housing costs, over CI$337 million on transport costs and more than CI$300 million on groceries.

This represents a almost 78% increase in spending by the residents of Cayman since the retiring basket was compiled in 2016. The report shows an increase of 232% in spending on healthcare and an almost 167% increase on groceries, which reflects significant increases in the cost of goods and services as well as the massive population leap over the last decade.

CPI statistics are important to help understand the economy and the challenging situation for so many local families. It is also commonly used in the review of pensions, electricity rates and cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).

For more information on the latest inflation report and the Cayman Islands’ 2025 Consumer Price Index Basket Report visit www.eso.ky