Inflation takes another upward turn, new basket created

(CNS): Following a welcome drop in the rate of inflation from 2.8% at the end of 2024 to 1.8% at the end of the first quarter of this year, the latest figures from the Economics and Statistics Office show inflation took another upward turn at the end of June, increasing to 1.9%. While that may not be significant on its own, it’s a move in the wrong direction, and follows constant increases in prices for the last four years that saw inflation peak at 12% in the middle of 2022. And most of the regular bills families are paying have increased by much more than the average rate.
The half-year consumer price index report shows an 8% increase in the cost of phone services and other communication from this time last year. The cost of education has gone up 7.2%, healthcare by 3.4%, groceries by more than 3%, and transport more than 4% over the last 12 months.
As families grapple with an unending crisis of soaring prices almost every quarter without equal pay increases or pay increases of any kind, the government will be introducing a new “basket” of goods for measuring inflation going forward. It is almost a decade since the current basket was compiled and the new basket of consumer goods and services will better reflect the local general consumer price level and inflation rate.
Officials said the basket was compiled through a data collection process, using the Household Budget Survey 2023, a follow-up survey of providers since the third and fourth quarters of 2024, and a validation process in 2025. “The 2025 CPI basket is expected to result in more accurate CPI inflation statistics, as it replaces the 2016 CPI basket currently in use,” the ESO said.
The ESO found that a final estimate of the Cayman Islands’ household consumption expenditures in June this year stood at more than CI$3 billion, with almost $1 billion going on housing costs, over CI$337 million on transport costs and more than CI$300 million on groceries.
This represents a almost 78% increase in spending by the residents of Cayman since the retiring basket was compiled in 2016. The report shows an increase of 232% in spending on healthcare and an almost 167% increase on groceries, which reflects significant increases in the cost of goods and services as well as the massive population leap over the last decade.
CPI statistics are important to help understand the economy and the challenging situation for so many local families. It is also commonly used in the review of pensions, electricity rates and cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).
For more information on the latest inflation report and the Cayman Islands’ 2025 Consumer Price Index Basket Report visit www.eso.ky
Cayman greed takes and upturn – That should be the title of this article.
Prices of some items go up 25% from one day to the other. So much for all the hype around this new government.
Im voting against them all come election with the exception of one!
Privateers and pirates once trolled the seas around here. Now they moved on land they’ve resorted to daylight robbery and profiteering on the backs of a captive market. Things have evolved I guess…
Let’s also include home and health insurance premiums which have skyrocketed year after year.
This health insurance and pension scam going on here needs to be looked into these providers are ripping members off big time and the DLP are not doing their jobs and colluding with them in some instances. ESO need to carry out a survey on that instead of telling us what we already know that inflation is up!
When price fixing is rampant, it’s no surprise.
“Families grapple with an unending crisis of soaring prices almost every quarter without equal pay increases or pay increases of any kind”. Let that one sink in for a bit.
We have people who take one bite from a full plate of food and discard it. We have students in public schools throwing away their free meals. We are part of the problem! “Want not, waste not”. If you need a better-paying job, upskill yourself; you earn decent wages? Stop wasting stuff. And start instilling the same beliefs into our young people. As our elders would say, don’t hang your hat higher than you can reach.
Brace yourselves for another civil servants COLA demand.
Sadly, for many workers on this island, even a 10% pay increase would not ease the money worries. Tough times indeed.
Every so often I like to look at how much things like lumber, produce etc. cost at distributor prices in the US. Its fairly easy to do, most suppliers that places like Thompsons, Fosters etc. use have websites where you can view rates. I then go to the customs website and look at the duty rates and finally do some quick back of the napkin math to get an idea of what our lovely locally owned and operated business are ultimately profiting from us, the buying public.
Its often times 300% or more in pure profit, even taking into account shipping costs and spoilage/loss. The simple fact is that the majority of the high cost of living in Cayman is purely artificial, a product of unfettered greed and runaway capitalism. Cayman is what states like Florida wishes it could be, a place where the rich get richer and richer and richer while the poor simply accept their place and meekly go about their days working themselves to death in the vain hope that if they just work a few more hours, take on a few more jobs, tighten the belt just a little more, someday they too can be standing in one of those top floor condos, looking out and the worker ants toiling to death.
I agree with you 100% that they’re making way too much. That said I don’t know if it’s 300%.
For example, I look at tools a lot of the time because I am a carpenter. A tool that might retail at Home Depot for $250 USD will be over $500 CI here.
ALT is not paying retail so they’re maybe paying $200 usd for it. Plus duty is maybe $244 USD. Plus shipping maybe another $20, comes to $265 maybe 280 USD landed. Even if it was $300 USD landed (which I doubt) that’s $246 CI.
You go look on the shelf and it’s $500 ci. Now obviously they have overhead and other costs besides cost of goods sold but it’s just crazy.
I could buy it full retail online and land it for less that $300 CI. So why would I ever pay $500?
Even last week or two when they had their big sale at ALT, everything in the store could be landed from home depot for 20% or more less.
To 1:59 pm: I suppose they figure they are saving customers the cost of airfare and hotel, but I agree with you. Some prices are simply a rip-off.