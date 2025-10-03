Index confirms locals priced out of homeownership

(CNS): A new Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) that reflects the dramatic rise in the cost of real estate in the Cayman Islands and what government calls a “housing crisis” has made it very clear how ordinary Caymanian families have been priced out of homeownership in their own country.

With wealthy buyers from all over the world purchasing condos in Seven Mile Beach and West Bay, the price has skyrocketed, which has had a knock-on effect across the property market, making it all but impossible for normal working people to buy their own home.

As the continually rising prices gives comfort to the wealthy luxury homeowners that their investment is secure and likely to grow, working people are now dependent on a rental market, where prices are also spiraling out of control.

Because developers in Cayman focus on luxury properties and there are no restrictions on who can own property here, which is tax-free once the duty is paid, an unsustainable market has emerged that caters largely to the wealthy and fails to fill the now yawning gap of affordably-priced homes that a working family, even with two incomes, can afford.

According to the index, over the last decade, prices in West Bay have increased 150%, but almost no one in the district has seen an equitable increase over that period in their pay packets, creating an impossible situation.

According to a CIG press release, the index, which has been developed by the Lands and Survey Department (LSD), provides a transparent and robust measure of residential property price changes across the Cayman Islands, with a focus on condominium transactions.

It replaces older methods that relied on simple averages, offering more precise and internationally benchmarked data. Developed in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund’s Statistics Department, funded by the IMF’s Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC), through three technical assistance missions between 2023 and 2024, the index adheres to international best practices.

LSD Director Uche Obi said the IMF support was instrumental in developing the index. “Their expertise helped us establish a robust, transparent tool that enhances market confidence, guides decision-making, and underpins the growth and stability of our property sector,” he added.

While officials are celebrating the growth in property values and the stability of the property market, which offers excellent returns for the wealthiest residents and visitors to Cayman, this rapid increase in property prices, fuelled by foreign investment, has created a distorted market and massive insecurity for the wider population and younger generations trying to take their first step towards home ownership.

Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for housing, lauded the launch of the index, but made no mention of how rising prices have caused the housing crisis.

“The RPPI is a landmark achievement for the Cayman Islands. Reliable and transparent property data is critical not only for investors but also for families and policymakers,” he said. “This index gives us a clearer picture of housing trends, supports sustainable growth, and helps ensure that our development decisions are based on sound evidence.”

However, it has been evident for years now that few, if any, development decisions are being made on sound evidence or that the growth Cayman is experiencing is in any way sustainable.

At the recent RICS Real Estate and Construction Forum, held at the Marriott Beach Resort, where the index was launched, property experts noted that the luxury segment continues to distort the wider property market, which they also acknowledged now lacks any segment dealing with lower-income, affordable housing. The gap between the booming luxury market compared with the ordinary or middle segment of the market is also enormous.

The RPPI will cover property price changes in key districts including George Town, West Bay, Seven Mile Beach (seaside) and other areas, which includes Bodden Town, East End, North Side, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. The indices will be published annually, with a quarterly George Town index for greater insight into Cayman’s capital.

It tracks prices from 1998 and shows the dramatic rise over the last decade. Since 2015, prices across the islands have risen by a factor of 2.867. However, along Seven Mile Beach prices have more than tripled. In George Town, prices are almost two and a half times what they were in 2015. In West Bay, prices appear to have jumped between 2019 and 2020, during the COVID pandemic.

While local statisticians stressed the importance of this information, it’s not clear what government intends to do about the realities of local rising property prices. The PACT administration commissioned a report into the local housing situation and what could be done to help Caymanians become homeowners, given the cost of property.

That report was completed several years ago but has not been made public. Any solutions it may have held remain under wraps. CNS submitted a freedom of information request for the report, but the UPM minority government refused to release it, a decision that was upheld by the ombudsman, despite the obvious public interest.

Although the previous administration and housing minister claimed that this issue was a priority, no new policies have been revealed over the last five years that could tackle it. The introduction of restrictions on foreign ownership, increasing stamp duty for offshore owners, and the rollout of an annual ownership fees or taxes have been discussed in backrooms by officials, and private members’ motions have been filed seeking a foreign ownership tax, but nothing has been implemented.

Government statisticians stressed that the index is important for several reasons. Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) Director Adolphus Laidlow said it was Cayman’s first independent and transparent tool to track housing price trends. “It enhances clarity in the property market, helps families, businesses, and government make informed decisions, and boosts investor confidence.”

CIMA’s Chief Operating Officer Patrick Bodden said it was a significant step in enhancing Cayman’s macro-financial surveillance framework. “This index gives us the ability to track residential property prices with precision, identify emerging risks, and safeguard financial stability,” he added.